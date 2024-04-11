Accsoon CoMo wireless headsets offer up to 400 metres range on set

Keeping in touch with a crew on set, especially at a large outdoor location, can be difficult. Sure, we’ve all got smartphones in our pockets, but it’s difficult to hold a conversation with multiple people simultaneously.

That’s where wireless headsets step in. The Accsoon CoMo is the company’s new long-range wireless communication system, offering up to 400 metres of range. And you can communicate with everybody in real-time.

Accsoon CoMo – Long-range, real-time communications

Wireless headsets satisfy a need that has existed for about as long as movies have been made. Fortunately, modern technology has allowed us to ditch the bull horns and replace them with more subtle forms of communication.

The Accsoon CoMo isn’t the first such device to exist. There are others on the market, such as the Saramonic WiTalk (buy here) and the Hollyland Solidcom C1 (buy here). But each has its benefits and drawbacks.

One way in which the Accsoon CoMo benefits its users is the long range. On location, the extra range can make a massive difference to the speed of production. And even if you’re not in a large location, the increased output means it can more easily travel through walls and other impediments at shorter distances.

External antennas for improved quality

Many headset systems on the market feature built-in antennas. These provide both increased range and transmission quality over 1.9GHz frequencies. This means you’ll need to check that 1.9GHz transmitters are legal to use in your region. Some areas may require permits.

The other benefit of the CoMo system is that each unit is self-contained. There are no bulky bodypacks and no cables. The earpiece, microphone, battery and antenna are built right into every headset. An adjustable headband fits all shapes and sizes of head, and it can be worn with the mic on the left or right side, depending on user preference.

Each headset features advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to detect and reduce ambient noise. This means all voices should come through and be heard clearly. The earpiece is also closed-back and over-ear for minimal sound leakage on quiet sets.

Price and Availability

Although the Accsoon CoMo is being announced now at NAB 2024, it’s not being released for a couple of months. It will become available in several packages, depending on the size of your crew. Of course, you will be able to add to it as your needs change.

Single CoMo Host Headset – $299

Single CoMo Remote Headset – $299

Como Host Headset & 2 Remote Headsets – $879

Como Host Headset & 4 Remote Headsets – $1,459

Como Host Headset & 6 Remote Headsets – $2,029

Como Host Headset & 8 Remote Headsets – $2,599

No pre-orders have opened up yet, although I expect we’ll start to see them become available soon. The Accsoon CoMo is scheduled to begin shipping in June.