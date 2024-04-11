Adobe will pay up to $7.5 per minute for your videos to train its AI

Adobe is offering cash to its creative community to help build its text-to-video generator. According to a recent report, the software giant is paying artists and photographers for short video clips that depict everyday activities and emotions, and the payout can go as high as $7.5 per minute.

What does Adobe need?

According to the report from Bloomberg, the company is on the hunt for videos showcasing real-world scenarios like walking, laughing, or getting angry. Contributors are encouraged to submit original content, and Adobe specifically excludes copyrighted material, nudity, or anything potentially offensive.

How much can you earn?

While the average payout sits around $2.62 per minute, creators can potentially earn up to $7.25 per minute. This incentive program follows Adobe’s previous forays into compensating contributors for training its AI. Last year, they offered photographers and artists payments ranging from 6 cents to 16 cents per image submitted.

This focus on user-generated videos is a potential differentiator for Adobe. While lawsuits regarding copyright infringement and AI training have surfaced recently, Adobe seems to be taking a more user-centric approach.

This move from Adobe is not surprising, considering that competitors are already ahead. For example, OpenAI’s video-generating AI Sora has caused a stir in the industry, and looks like Adobe strives to catch up with the competition as soon as possible.

[via Seeking Alpha]