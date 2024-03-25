Report: Sora AI video generator goes to Hollywood

OpenAI recently released its text-to-video generator, Sora. It’s fascinatingly scary, and we’ve seen some examples that look incredible. We immediately started to wonder if AI-generated videos would be the future of filmmaking – and it appears we’ll have the answer way sooner than we thought. According to recent reports, the head of OpenAI is already meeting with big names from Hollywood, discussing about the use of Sora in the movie industry.

A Bloomberg report published on Saturday cites “people familiar with the matter.” They claim that, in late February, “OpenAI scheduled introductory conversations in Hollywood led by Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap.” Lightcap and his colleagues allegedly demonstrated Sora capabilities to Hollywood big shots, but there aren’t many details disclosed. The same sources claim that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also attended LA parties during the weekend of the Academy Awards.

“OpenAI has a deliberate strategy of working in collaboration with industry through a process of iterative deployment – rolling out AI advances in phases – in order to ensure safe implementation and to give people an idea of what’s on the horizon,” a spokesperson for OpenAI said in a statement, as reported by Bloomberg. “We look forward to an ongoing dialogue with artists and creatives.”

Competition among AI video creators

Of course, OpenAI’s Sora isn’t the only AI video generator there is. The competition is fierce, and some reports claim that Midjourney will enter the generative video space as well. Stability.AI has its own video generator, and some X (ex-Twitter) users played with it to create unhinged animated memes. Of course, nothing can go without Google and Meta, which also have their own AI video tools.

Still, Sora gives the best results out of all of these generators, at least judging from the sample video clips. The tool isn’t yet available to the public, so this is the only reference we have for now. And even while still in the test phase, it promises a lot when it comes to video believability and quality. However, we still have to see what terrifying and wrong uses people will find for it. Because let’s face it – it’s inevitable. And once again, I don’t know whether to be thrilled or terrified.

[via Digital Trends; lead image generated using Ideogram]