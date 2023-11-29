Stability.AI’s video tool animates classic memes, and they’re scary as hell

Stability.AI recently launched Stability Video Diffusion, the first version of its generative video software. People tried using it to turn classic memes into videos, and the results are… Uncanny, to say the least.

Stability Video Diffusion is currently in its research preview phase, and it will be publicly available soon. It features two image-to-video models capable of generating 14 and 25 frames at frame rates ranging from 3 to 30 fps. Despite its technological advancements, the software has its limitations. With a resolution capped at 576 × 1024px, the generated videos are far from perfect, lacking photo-realism and limited to a brief duration of up to 4 seconds.

Some users posted on X (formerly Twitter) and a few memes we all know but as short video clips. You can now see “distracted boyfriend” or “disaster girl” from a completely new perspective. I personally find them disturbing. Take a look:

Stable Diffusion Video is actually bananas, this took 30 seconds pic.twitter.com/KaFRxfg1BD — Chris Frantz (@frantzfries) November 24, 2023

AI is getting too powerful pic.twitter.com/tUvtV622JO — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) November 27, 2023

Hey, I wanna get in on the animated memes too!



Made with #Runway pic.twitter.com/kutUWOhkJn — 🍥 Timmy 🍥 (@IXITimmyIXI) November 24, 2023

The internet’s reaction to this innovation is mixed. While some find the concept intriguing, others express discomfort with the technology. Critics highlight the disturbing and uncanny nature of the videos, particularly the unrealistic portrayal of people after AI treatment.

But the concerns extend beyond aesthetics. Stability.AI’s secrecy around the data sources for their software development also raises questions. There are lots of copyright and data training concerns. Some artists and stock image sites even started legal action against AI companies like Open AI.

Despite these challenges, Stability.AI remains optimistic about the future of its software. The company acknowledges the current limitations but believes that its generative AI video model is a significant step towards more sophisticated and inclusive models.

The world of AI is changing quickly, and with change comes debate about what it means. Stability Video Diffusion uses AI to improve videos, but people are still worried about the ethics of AI. As we develop AI even more, these ethical concerns will continue to matter, and they’ll probably even get even more pressing.

