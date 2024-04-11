Litepanels Astra IP comes in three sizes and works in all weathers

Litepanels has announced its new all-weather LED panels at NAB 2024. They’re the Litepanels Astra IP, and they’re available in three different sizes. You’ve got the usual 1’x1′ (buy here) and 2’x1′ (buy here) panels, along with a 0.5’x1′ “half” panel (buy here).

They’re IP65-rated for use outdoors in pretty hostile conditions. They feature an integrated power supply and optional V-Mount, Gold Mount and BP-U battery plates. So, they’re ready to go off-grid at a moment’s notice.

Litepanels Astra IP – Three sizes, all weathers

The new Litepanels Astra IP build on the success of the company’s Astra LED panels (buy here). The new Astra IP lights, however, have received a significant upgrade for location shooters. They’re IP65-rated for use in pretty much all weather conditions.

The new lineup offers three sizes, covering everything from on-street news reporting to full-scale studio settings and weddings or other events on location. They’re bicolour LED panels, with a range from 2,700K up to 6,500K, letting you balance them out with outdoor lighting at any time of day.

This latest evolution of the industry-favorite Astra range shows our commitment to producing fixtures to match our customers’ needs, focussing on fast and practical features. We understand the challenges professionals face in demanding environments, so we engineered the Astra IP range to meet those challenges head-on, providing quality lighting solutions for the toughest assignments. Michael Herbert, Litepanels Head of Product Management

Litepanels says the new Astra IP units contain ultra-efficient LEDs with a tighter beam angle. This means they output more light where you need it – pointing forward towards your subjects – and providing an accurate white light output.

Litepanels Astra IP Specs

Half 1×1 1×2 LEDs Bicolour Bicolour Bicolour Colour Temperature 2,700-6,500K 2,700-6,500K 2,700-6,500K Colour Accuracy CRI 95 / TLCI 95 CRI 95 / TLCI 95 CRI 95 / TLCI 95 Dimming Control 0-100% Flicker-free 0-100% Flicker-free 0-100% Flicker-free Max Output 1,500 Lux @ 3 metres 3,000 Lux @ 3 metres 5,500 Lux @ 3 metres Beam Angle 30° 30° 30° Control Modes CCT/FX CCT/FX CCT/FX Remote Control Bluetooth (integrated), DMX, RDM (optional module) Bluetooth (integrated), DMX, RDM (optional module) Bluetooth (integrated), DMX, RDM (optional module) USB Updates Yes Yes Yes Power draw 63W 125W 250W DC Input 12-30V 12-30V 12-30V IP Rating IP65 IP65 IP65 Dimensions (with yoke) 43.2 x 30.8 x 10.6cm 43.1 x 42.7 x 10.8cm 68.7 x 42.6 x 12.3cm Weight (with yoke and power supply) 2.8kg 4.4kg 7.8kg

Price and Availability

The new Lightpanels Astra IP LED panels are available to pre-order now. The Half panel is $784 on its own, $3,563 in a dual-light Traveler Duo kit, and $4,988 in a three-light Traveler Trio kit. The 1×1 is $998 for the light only, $4,038 for the Traveler Duo kit, and $5,700 for the Traveler Trio kit. The 1×2 panel isn’t available in multi-light kits, but is available to pre-order now for $2,090.

The 1×1 panels are scheduled to begin shipping on July 16th, the half panels on August 16th and the 1×2 panels on September 16th, 2024.