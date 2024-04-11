Litepanels Astra IP comes in three sizes and works in all weathers
Apr 11, 2024
Litepanels has announced its new all-weather LED panels at NAB 2024. They’re the Litepanels Astra IP, and they’re available in three different sizes. You’ve got the usual 1’x1′ (buy here) and 2’x1′ (buy here) panels, along with a 0.5’x1′ “half” panel (buy here).
They’re IP65-rated for use outdoors in pretty hostile conditions. They feature an integrated power supply and optional V-Mount, Gold Mount and BP-U battery plates. So, they’re ready to go off-grid at a moment’s notice.
Litepanels Astra IP – Three sizes, all weathers
The new Litepanels Astra IP build on the success of the company’s Astra LED panels (buy here). The new Astra IP lights, however, have received a significant upgrade for location shooters. They’re IP65-rated for use in pretty much all weather conditions.
The new lineup offers three sizes, covering everything from on-street news reporting to full-scale studio settings and weddings or other events on location. They’re bicolour LED panels, with a range from 2,700K up to 6,500K, letting you balance them out with outdoor lighting at any time of day.
This latest evolution of the industry-favorite Astra range shows our commitment to producing fixtures to match our customers’ needs, focussing on fast and practical features. We understand the challenges professionals face in demanding environments, so we engineered the Astra IP range to meet those challenges head-on, providing quality lighting solutions for the toughest assignments.Michael Herbert, Litepanels Head of Product Management
Litepanels says the new Astra IP units contain ultra-efficient LEDs with a tighter beam angle. This means they output more light where you need it – pointing forward towards your subjects – and providing an accurate white light output.
Litepanels Astra IP Specs
|Half
|1×1
|1×2
|LEDs
|Bicolour
|Bicolour
|Bicolour
|Colour Temperature
|2,700-6,500K
|2,700-6,500K
|2,700-6,500K
|Colour Accuracy
|CRI 95 / TLCI 95
|CRI 95 / TLCI 95
|CRI 95 / TLCI 95
|Dimming Control
|0-100% Flicker-free
|0-100% Flicker-free
|0-100% Flicker-free
|Max Output
|1,500 Lux @ 3 metres
|3,000 Lux @ 3 metres
|5,500 Lux @ 3 metres
|Beam Angle
|30°
|30°
|30°
|Control Modes
|CCT/FX
|CCT/FX
|CCT/FX
|Remote Control
|Bluetooth (integrated), DMX, RDM (optional module)
|Bluetooth (integrated), DMX, RDM (optional module)
|Bluetooth (integrated), DMX, RDM (optional module)
|USB Updates
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Power draw
|63W
|125W
|250W
|DC Input
|12-30V
|12-30V
|12-30V
|IP Rating
|IP65
|IP65
|IP65
|Dimensions (with yoke)
|43.2 x 30.8 x 10.6cm
|43.1 x 42.7 x 10.8cm
|68.7 x 42.6 x 12.3cm
|Weight (with yoke and power supply)
|2.8kg
|4.4kg
|7.8kg
Price and Availability
The new Lightpanels Astra IP LED panels are available to pre-order now. The Half panel is $784 on its own, $3,563 in a dual-light Traveler Duo kit, and $4,988 in a three-light Traveler Trio kit. The 1×1 is $998 for the light only, $4,038 for the Traveler Duo kit, and $5,700 for the Traveler Trio kit. The 1×2 panel isn’t available in multi-light kits, but is available to pre-order now for $2,090.
The 1×1 panels are scheduled to begin shipping on July 16th, the half panels on August 16th and the 1×2 panels on September 16th, 2024.
John Aldred
John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.
