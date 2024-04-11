Plan ahead: Here’s the calendar of the upcoming solar and lunar eclipses
Apr 11, 2024
On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse crossed the US, Mexico, and Canada. While some of you took photos, others were “treated” to cloudy weather or simply weren’t able to observe the event for a number of reasons. Well, in case you missed it, NASA’s got you covered. They published the eclipse calendar to help you plan ahead for one of the future eclipses, both solar and lunar.
You’ll be happy to hear that the following solar eclipse is coming this year in October. It will be an annular solar eclipse, and you can capture some stunning photos of it! Two partial eclipses are coming next year, and another annular and total in 2026.
As for the lunar eclipses, we had one in March, and another is ahead of us in September this year. And in March 2025, get ready to witness a total lunar eclipse.
Here’s the list of the eclipses as per NASA:
Solar eclipses
- October 2, 2024
- Type: Annular
- Visibility: South America (partial in South America, Antarctica, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, North America)
- March 29, 2025
- Type: Partial
- Visibility: Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Atlantic Ocean, Arctic Ocean
- September 21, 2025
- Type: Partial
- Visibility: Australia, Antarctica, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean
- February 17, 2026
- Type: Annular
- Visibility: Antarctica (partial in Antarctica, Africa, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean)
- August 12, 2026
- Type: Total
- Visibility: Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia (partial in Europe, Africa, North America, Atlantic Ocean, Arctic Ocean, Pacific Ocean)
Lunar eclipses
- March 25, 2024
- Type: Penumbral
- Visibility: Americas
- September 18, 2024
- Type: Partial
- Visibility: Americas, Europe, Africa
- March 14, 2025
- Type: Total
- Visibility: Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, Western Africa
[via Extreme Tech]
Dunja Djudjic
Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.
