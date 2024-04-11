Plan ahead: Here’s the calendar of the upcoming solar and lunar eclipses

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse crossed the US, Mexico, and Canada. While some of you took photos, others were “treated” to cloudy weather or simply weren’t able to observe the event for a number of reasons. Well, in case you missed it, NASA’s got you covered. They published the eclipse calendar to help you plan ahead for one of the future eclipses, both solar and lunar.

You’ll be happy to hear that the following solar eclipse is coming this year in October. It will be an annular solar eclipse, and you can capture some stunning photos of it! Two partial eclipses are coming next year, and another annular and total in 2026.

As for the lunar eclipses, we had one in March, and another is ahead of us in September this year. And in March 2025, get ready to witness a total lunar eclipse.

Here’s the list of the eclipses as per NASA:

Solar eclipses

October 2, 2024 Type: Annular Visibility: South America (partial in South America, Antarctica, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, North America)

March 29, 2025 Type: Partial Visibility: Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Atlantic Ocean, Arctic Ocean

September 21, 2025 Type: Partial Visibility: Australia, Antarctica, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean

February 17, 2026 Type: Annular Visibility: Antarctica (partial in Antarctica, Africa, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean)

August 12, 2026 Type: Total Visibility: Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia (partial in Europe, Africa, North America, Atlantic Ocean, Arctic Ocean, Pacific Ocean)



Lunar eclipses

March 25, 2024 Type: Penumbral Visibility: Americas

September 18, 2024 Type: Partial Visibility: Americas, Europe, Africa

March 14, 2025 Type: Total Visibility: Pacific, Americas, Western Europe, Western Africa



[via Extreme Tech]