Photographer took over 200,000 shots for this stunning 8k annular solar eclipse timelapse

Last month, an annular solar eclipse was visible over the United States and Central and South America (and from space). Astrophotographer Jason Kurth captured it and turned it into a stunning timelapse. He shot over 200,000 images and ended up with one of the most detailed videos of a “ring of fire” solar eclipse we’ve ever seen.

Jason, who is based in Florida, traveled to Utah to shoot the eclipse. That’s over 2,000 miles! On this journey, he carried around 200 pounds of camera gear to capture the eclipse. It included a custom double-stacked hydrogen alpha solar telescope and a monochrome camera to capture the solar chromosphere in ultra-high resolution.

Creating this timelapse didn’t come without its challenges. Besides carrying heavy and expensive gear, there was always a risk of bad weather. Thankfully, everything went smoothly, and Jason captured over 200,000 photos of the eclipse. But then he faced another challenge – how on Earth was he going to process all that data? Jason had to build a new computer with 24 cores and 192 gigabytes of RAM to handle the processing.

But hey, it was worth it. The resulting timelapse included “only” around 2,000 photos, giving us a stunning look at this special event.

What is an annular solar eclipse?

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is at its farthest point from Earth in its orbit. This means that the Moon appears slightly smaller than the Sun, and it doesn’t cover the Sun completely. As a result, a ring of sunlight is visible around the Moon, creating the “ring of fire” effect.

Annular solar eclipses are relatively rare. They occur about 37 times in every 100 years. However, the next annular solar eclipse will happen soon – on October 8. 2024. It will be visible from the Pacific Ocean, southern Chile, and southern Argentina. And if you visit these two countries to shoot the event, make sure to read Jason’s guide first. It will help you with planning and protecting your gear and your eyes.

[via My Modern Met]