The Monogram mechanical keyboard wants to solve all your editing pains

Monogram, whom you may know as Pallet Gear, is entering the mechanical keyboard market. However, unlike most keyboards in the market, their new Monogram Keyboard is not only mechanical but modular, as well. Monogram boasts many features that are relevant to the creative industry, like macros and added knobs and buttons. If you are a fan of editing consoles like the Tourbox, Loupedeck, or even the previous Pallet console, you should be familiar with the concept.

Right now, the Monogram Keyboard is getting a lot of support on Kickstarter. The project has already reached $60,000 in backing. This is more than double its original $27,000 goal. If you want to get one early, it will cost you $299 as an early backer. A good $100 less than the retail price of $399.

Brown mechanical switches

Now, let’s talk about the switches. The Monogram Keyboard uses Gateron brown switches. For the unaware, this is the most popular type of switch in the market today. It’s a safe but welcome choice on Monogram’s part.

If you like a different type of switch, you can change them easily- it’s a hot-swappable design.

Monogram keyboard – modular design

The keyboard doesn’t have a numpad on its side. Well, technically, at least. The Monogram Multipad can be connected separately via USB, but you can also attach it directly to the keyboard as a numpad.

There are magnetic connectors on the sides of the keyboard’s body, allowing you to choose if you want your Multipad on the right or left side.

Monogram keyboard – special features

Thanks to Monogram’s OS6 software, you can set your hotkeys for much more than your run-of-the-mill keyboard macros. It was developed in partnership with companies like Adobe, so you can use functions that are usually impossible with a standard keyboard.

That, alongside a physical dial and several different LCD screens on the keyboard, gives you many options in terms of usability and customizability. And if you also throw additional accessories into the mix, it gets even more flexible. Accessories like the Monogram creative console (originally known as the Palette) or even third-party consoles like the Tourbox console 5 just give you more options when used together.

Personally, the multiple mini-LCDs are what tempts me to this keyboard. Similar to Elgato’s stream deck, being able to put custom notes above each macro button helps. Immensely.

Price and availability

Monogram says that the keyboard will start shipping in November 2024. Right now, you can get them for $299 for the body or $439 for the keyboard+Multipad combo. Once Kickstarter is over on December 16, the retail price will be $399 for the keyboard and $549 for the combo.

Disclaimer: We only share crowdfunded projects we believe are legitimate. However, most of those projects are not in a delivery state. Make sure you look into the project and make an informed purchasing decision. While some projects may offer amazing rewards, others unfortunately may not deliver on their promises.