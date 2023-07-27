TourBox Console 5 comes with WonderFlow to tailor your perfect workflow

TourBox has announced the newest version of their software, TourBox Console 5. It’s designed to configure TourBox devices, including the TourBox NEO (buy here) and TourBox Elite (buy here).

The newest version of the software comes with a new feature called WonderFlow. WonderFlow is designed to help you quickly and easily set up the best workflow for your needs.

The TourBox devices are desktop consoles, similar to other units like those from Loupedeck (buy here), Stream Deck (buy here), and the recently launched DaptKey. They provide you with extra buttons, dials and doohickies to control your software without using your keyboard and mouse.

This type of tool, in theory, is a fantastic addition to just about any desktop. Personally, I’m partial to the Loupedeck CT (buy here). But as good as the hardware itself may be, such tools are only as good as their software.

The TourBox software seems to have come a long way since I last looked at it in the early days after it first launched. The new WonderFlow features, which help you create customised panels (basically, popup shortcut menus) for easy access to tools, is just one of the intuitive looking features the software has to offer.

It has native support for a number of applications, including Capture One, Lightroom Classic, Premiere Pro, Photoshop and a lot more. It’ll still work with apps that don’t include native support. At that point, you’re basically setting up keyboard shortcut macros, similar to other types of console device.

Price and Availability

TourBox Console 5 is available to download now for free for TourBox users. If you don’t yet have a TourBox device, the TourBox NEO is available to buy now for $169 and the TourBox Elite is available to buy now for $268.