Fuji GFX100 II sports AI autofocus, 8K video and Frame.io for $2,500 less than the GFX100

Fuji has announced the new Fuji GFX100 II (buy here). Surprisingly, it’s a whole $2,500 cheaper than its predecessor while sporting a number of improvements. Boasting a newly revamped 102-megapixel sensor, it shoots 4K60p as well as 8K30p video.

The Fuji GFX100 (buy here) successor adds AI-based autofocus, with the same sort of subject detection and tracking we’ve seen in the Fuji X-H2S (buy here). It also includes native Frame.io integration for easy cloud backups while you shoot.

AI-Based Autofocus: A Game-Changer for Medium Format

The Fuji GFX100 II sees the introduction of AI-based autofocus to the company’s medium format range. I expect this will be a similar system to that of the Fujifilm X-H2S. If you remember at the beginning of 2023, Fujifilm released v3.0 firmware for the X-H2S which brought some massive improvements to the camera.

It added enhanced AI-based subject detection, with greatly improved performance and they even added insects and drones to the subject detection types. It also means improved accuracy and better tracking for moving subjects.

I can’t imagine the company’s medium format flagship camera wouldn’t be at least as good as the X-H2S in the autofocus stakes. This is going to be a big reason to upgrade from the Fuji GFX100 and GFX100S (buy here) for existing owners.

The 25% cheaper price tag than the original Fuji GFX100 is also going to be a big draw.

Seamless Integration: The GFX100 II’s Frame.io Compatibility

In another first, the Fuji GFX100 II also features native Frame.io support. Fujifilm says it’s the world’s first accessory-free integration of Frame.io in any camera.

Frame.io is a cloud-based collaboration platform designed primarily for video production teams. Since Frame.IO’s acquisition by Adobe, it’s expanded to cover more than just video. In April 2023, Adobe brought cloud photography features to the platform.

For those who collaborate on shoots with remote partners, like clients, art directors, etc., this is going to be an invaluable tool. Even if you’re shooting solo, Frame.io integration means that you’re able to shoot your backups as you go, straight to the cloud.

4K 60fps and 8K 30fps video

Video typically isn’t a high priority for medium-format shooters. That’s generally because they haven’t been very good at them. They’ve definitely improved over the last few years, and quite a few medium-format shooters are now doing video with their cameras, too.

It looks like that’s changing, as the Fuji GFX100 II adds 4K 60fps video internally in 10-bit 4:2:2. This is kind of a bare minimum for video these days in a new camera. It’s not that people necessarily all need it, but it’s kind of become the standard video baseline.

The Fuji GFX100 II takes things a bit further, though, offering 8K RAW video output over HDMI at 30fps. You do need an external recorder for this, like the Atomos Ninja Ultra (buy here), but the capability is there if you need it and are willing to invest in the additional hardware.

Optional and removable battery grip

It appears that the Fuji GFX100 II is a successor to both the original Fuji GFX100 and the Fuji GFX100S, providing the same form factor as both cameras. This is thanks to a removable battery grip (buy here).

The GFX100 had a built-in vertical grip, similar to cameras like the Nikon EOS R3 (buy here) and Nikon Z9 (buy here). It’s a typical flagship form factor. But on a medium format camera, even a mirrorless one, it makes it pretty unwieldy.

No doubt the price had something to do with the GFX100S popularity vs the GFX100, but the overall size of the camera was also probably a big factor for many shooters. Having an optional grip lets the GFX100 II appeal to both types of photographers.

It looks like the grip is an optional extra, which would go some way towards explaining why the GFX100 II is significantly less expensive than the GFX100. It’s a little more expensive than the launch price of the GFX100S, but not massively. The grip’s only an extra $500

Fuji GFX100 II Specs

Sensor 102MP 44 x 33 mm BSI CMOS Format Medium Format Lens Mount Fujifilm G IBIS Up to 8 Stops Autofocus X-Processor 5 & AI-Based Autofocus System ISO sensitivity Unspecified Max shutter speed Unspecified Continuous shooting Up to 8 fps mechanical shutter Viewfinder Tilt & detachable 9.44 m-dot EVF LCD Unspecified Internal video modes Full-Width 4K 60p Video Recording 10-bit 4:2:” External video 8K 30p RAW video over HDMI Card slots CFexpress Type B and UHS-II SD slots Connectivity Native Frame.io, Ethernet, USB-C, Bluetooth, WiFi Battery Unspecified Dimensions Unspecified Weight Unspecified Price $7,499

Price and Availability

The Fujifilm GFX100 II is available to pre-order now for $7,500.