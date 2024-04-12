Photographer dies shooting large waves in Canary Islands

A Czech man died after falling into the sea in Tenerife, Spain while photographing huge waves. The incident occurred in the coastal town of Puerto de la Cruz. The 53-year-old was rescued by Canary Island emergency services but died shortly afterwards.

The waves were unusually large for this time of year, reaching 12 feet. Reports say that a freak wave washed the man off his feet and swept him into the sea while he was taking photos.

High winds, coupled with the large waves, left the coast and beachfront areas covered in debris. Around 60 houses were evacuated.

Storms and large waves can be a fun and rewarding subject to photograph. However, waves can be unpredictable and dangerous. It only takes one rogue extra-large wave to sweep you into the water. This woman in Bali was lucky and managed to escape with just a few cuts and bruises.

If you’re photographing in a stormy coastal area, then make sure you stay a safe distance away from the water. Never turn your back to the waves. Studies have shown that selfies can be even more dangerous than taking regular photos because of a reduced awareness of their surroundings.

Don’t become a statistic.