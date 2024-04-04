Fujifilm releases firmware updates for GFX 50S II and X series cameras

Fujifilm has announced a whole bunch of updates for several of its cameras, including the medium format Fuji GFX 50S II (buy here).

There are also a number of updates for the camera’s X Series cameras including the X-S10 (buy here), X-T30 II (buy here) and X-T3/4 (buy here). There’s also an update to the Fujifilm XApp smartphone.

Fujifilm GFX 50S II 2.11

The Fujifilm GFX 50S II has seen a very warm reception since its release in 2021. It’s a popular and solid workhorse for many professionals. There has been one bug that users have been facing when it comes to shooting under artificial lighting. This has now been resolved.

A firmware bug is fixed that the flicker occurs in certain environments even if the “FLICKER REDUCTION” setting is turned on.

You can download the Fujifilm GFX 50S II 2.11 firmware here.

Fujifilm X-S10 3.11

I almost put “3.11 (for Workgroups)” in the title above, but I expected that relatively few people would get the reference. Still, the Fujifilm X-S10 update fixes a bug whereby images were not saved to the camera’s internal memory card in certain conditions when using XApp.

A firmware bug is fixed that the images taken were not saved to the memory card in the camera in case that the image transfer setting to “FUJIFILM XApp” or “FUJIFILM Camera Remote” is set to “AUTO IMAGE TRANSFER ORDER”.

You can download the Fujifilm X-S10 3.11 firmware here.

Fujifilm X-T30 II 2.04

This one’s a bit vague and mysterious. You might not even notice that anything has changed. The patch notes read:

Other minor bugs have been fixed.

Yup, that’s it. But if you’ve got an X-T30 II, probably upgrade anyway. You can download the Fujifilm X-T30 II 2.04 firmware here.

Fujifilm X-T3 5.11

The Fujifilm X-T3 is getting on a bit now, having been released in 2018. But it’s great to see Fujifilm still supporting it and fixing bugs despite having released two successors, the Fujifilm X-T4 and Fujifilm X-T5 (buy here).

A firmware bug is fixed that the exposure of the preview image and the recorded image are different from each other when shooting manually with the XF50mmF1.0 R WR, which has a bright aperture F value

A firmware bug is fixed that the images taken were not saved to the memory card in the camera in case that the image transfer setting to “FUJIFILM XApp” or “FUJIFILM Camera Remote” is set to “AUTO IMAGE TRANSFER ORDER”.

You can download the Fujifilm X-T3 5.11 firmware here.

Fujifilm X-T4 2.11

The X-T4 and X-T3 must share a lot of code in their base operating system, as the Fujifilm X-T4 2.11 firmware update is identical to that of the X-T3 above.

A firmware bug is fixed that the exposure of the preview image and the recorded image are different from each other when shooting manually with the XF50mmF1.0 R WR, which has a bright aperture F value.

A firmware bug is fixed that the images taken were not saved to the memory card in the camera in case that the image transfer setting to “FUJIFILM XApp” or “FUJIFILM Camera Remote” is set to “AUTO IMAGE TRANSFER ORDER”.

You can download the Fujifilm X-T4 2.11 firmware here.

Fujifilm X100VI 1.01

While this update was a little while before the rest, we’re including it here for the benefit of those still waiting for their Fuji X100VI (buy here) to arrive. They may be unaware that a new firmware update has even been released since the camera launched.

It’s a minor update that simply fixes compatibility with the Fujifilm XApp for smartphones. But it’s an important update for those who wish to use their shiny new Fujifilm X100VI with their smartphone.

A firmware bug is fixed that the camera does not connect with FUJIFILM XApp Ver.1.3.0 or below via WiFi connection.

You can download Fujifilm X100VI 1.01 firmware here.

Fujifilm XApp 2.0.3

The Fujifilm XApp for iOS and Android has also been updated to fix synchronisation issues in some regions.

Application bug is fixed that caused time synchronization discrepancies with the camera in some regions. However, the AREA SETTING for some regions are not automatically updated to that area even with Ver.2.0.3 so be sure to change the camera’s AREA SETTING manually. Automatic updating of AREA SETTING will be corrected sequentially with the camera firmware.

See here for more information on affected regions, and download the app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Fujifilm PC AutoSave 1.3.0.0

The update to Fujifilm PC Autosave, announced last month, has also arrived. The previous announcement only specified that the macOS version of the application would be released around now, but there’s also a new version for Windows.

The macOS version notes read as follows. The Windows notes only contain item #2 on the list below.

Compatibility with “macOS 14 (Sonoma)” is added.

Note : Install the latest version (1.3.0.0) of the FUJIFILM PC AutoSave, If you use a PC with “macOS 14 (Sonoma)”. Software bug is fixed that the date & time information of images transferred to “PC AutoSave” is changed to a different date & time.

Both versions are available to download here.