Best Panasonic cameras of 2024
Apr 4, 2024
Share:
Best Panasonic cameras of 2024
If you’re in the market for a Panasonic, consider factors such as image quality, lens compatibility, video capabilities, and, of course, your budget. You’ll want a camera that not only captures stunning photos but also aligns with your photography goals, whether you’re shooting landscapes, portraits, or fast-paced action. Also, think about the camera’s size and weight, especially if you love traveling light. Let’s explore how you can pinpoint the perfect Panasonic camera that meets your creative needs without breaking the bank.
Table of contents
- Best overall Panasonic camera: Panasonic S5IIX
- Best MFT Panasonic camera: Panasonic G9II
- Best modular Panasonic camera: Panasonic BS1H
- Best previous-gen Panasonic camera: Panasonic GH6
- Old but gold: Panasonic GH4
- Best high-resolution Panasonic camera: Panasonic S1R
- Best affordable MFT Panasonic camera: Panasonic G85/G80
- Conclusion
Best overall Panasonic camera: Panasonic S5IIX
The Panasonic Lumix S5IIX shines as an exquisite choice for creators and filmmakers looking for a compact yet professional-grade camera. The camera’s standout features, such as its ability to record directly to SSDs and its streaming functionality, cater perfectly to modern content creation demands. Furthermore, the S5IIX doesn’t cut corners on autofocus, offering a sophisticated system that ensures your subjects are always crisp and clear. Yet, the camera is not without its flaws. The placement of grey button markings can sometimes compromise visibility, which might slow you down during critical shooting moments.
However, these minor drawbacks hardly detract from the S5IIX’s overall allure. Its impressive image stabilization system promises steady shots even in the most challenging conditions. The expansive video recording options – including 6K capture – make it a powerhouse for videography. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or a filmmaker, the Panasonic Lumix S5IIX stands out as a compelling option. You trade very little for the vast array of features and quality it offers, ensuring it’s not just another camera but a reliable tool for creating professional-grade content.
Main Features
- SSD Recording and HDMI RAW output
- Phase Hybrid Autofocus with 779 AF points
- Streaming functionality for live broadcast
- ALL-I compression and Apple ProRes for high-quality video
PROS
- Cinematic video features for professional results
- Unrivalled image stabilization for sharp images
- Award-winning, unique design for style and functionality
CONS
- Visibility issues with grey button markings
- Lack of tally lights for visual recording confirmation
- Articulated screen might interfere with HDMI cable path
Best MFT Panasonic camera: Panasonic G9II
The Panasonic G9II has a 25-megapixel sensor, groundbreaking IBIS system, and phase-detect autofocus, outperforming even some of Panasonic’s flagship models. Despite the high praise, it’s hard to ignore the G9II’s larger size, which might clash with the Micro Four Thirds ethos of compactness, potentially making it less appealing for those prioritizing portability.
Nevertheless, the G9II doesn’t just impress on paper. It shines in practical use too, offering features like Real Time LUT for creative in-camera JPEG processing, dual SD card slots for ample storage, and the capacity to record to SSD, broadening the scope for professional videography. Yet, it’s not without its compromises. The absence of an internal cooling fan means users need to be mindful of overheating during intensive shooting sessions, especially in warmer climates. This setback aside, the G9II stands as a robust contender for those who seek the pinnacle of what Micro Four Thirds can offer in terms of versatility and performance.
Main Features
- Brand new 25-megapixel Micro Four Thirds sensor
- State-of-the-art IBIS system
- Phase-detect autofocus with eye detection
- Real-time LUT for in-camera JPEG processing
PROS
- Superior image stabilization
- Excellent autofocus performance
- The high-resolution sensor delivers detailed images
CONS
- Limited low-light performance
- Overheating might be a concern without an internal fan
- Potentially cumbersome for on-the-go shooting
Best modular Panasonic camera: Panasonic BS1H
Choosing the Panasonic Lumix BS1H as your next cinema camera can be a game-changer, especially for filmmakers looking for a mix of high functionality and compactness. This tiny titan punches well above its weight, bringing 5.9K video capture into a form factor that fits in the palm of your hand. Such capability allows you to embark on solo ventures or integrate seamlessly into larger production setups without the bulk commonly associated with high-spec cameras. However, the BS1H’s compactness comes with a learning curve. You need to adapt to its unique form factor and menu system, but this is a small price to pay for the cinematic power it brings to your fingertips.
Whether you’re shooting indie films or sprawling cinematic projects, this camera’s array of I/O ports ensures it can slot into any production environment with ease. In essence, the BS1H represents a potent blend of portability and performance, making it a worthy consideration for filmmakers aiming for cinematic excellence without the encumbrance of traditional setups.
Main Features
- Full frame 24.2 megapixel sensor with 5.9K video capture
- Compact, box-style design for maximum portability
- Versatile I/O options for comprehensive connectivity
- Dual SD card slots for cost-effective media storage
PROS
- Ultra-compact design for high mobility
- Superior video quality with up to 5.9K capture
- Flexible media options enhance practicality for various production scales
CONS
- Requires time to learn and adapt to its unique controls
- No built-in screen
- No direct support for V-mount batteries, affecting long-term shooting capability
Best previous-gen Panasonic camera: Panasonic GH6
The Panasonic Lumix GH6 packs a potent punch, especially for content creators and filmmakers. The GH6 stands out with its high-resolution video recording up to 5.7K, superb image stabilization, and a host of creative video formats, including Apple ProRes.
Despite its numerous strengths, the GH6 does have its limitations. The autofocus, while improved, doesn’t quite match the phase detection systems of later Panasonic cameras, which may deter those for whom autofocusing is a priority. Additionally, its physical size and weight see a bump from its predecessor, potentially making it less appealing for ultra-mobile setups. That said, for anyone valuing versatility, high-quality video capabilities, and a camera that’s as at home on a professional set as it is in the hands of a vlogging enthusiast, the GH6 demands consideration.
Main Features
- 5.7K video recording at 60fps
- 7.5 stops of in-body image stabilization
- Apple ProRes 422 HQ recording
- Multi-angle tilt-and-swivel touchscreen monitor
PROS
- Extensive video recording options for creative flexibility
- Capable of unlimited recording times without overheating
- Robust image stabilization for steady shots
CONS
- Autofocus performance lags behind contemporary systems
- Slightly larger and heavier than previous models
- Limited low-light performance
Old but gold: Panasonic GH4
The Panasonic Lumix GH4 remains an appealing option for photographers and videographers alike despite its age in the market. It boasts a robust set of features, including 4K video recording in both UHD and Cinema 4K formats, high bit rate 1080p recording options, and a plethora of manual controls and connection options for professional use. Additionally, the GH4 offers a fully articulated OLED monitor, enhancing both shooting flexibility and composition clarity. However, potential buyers should note that as technology has evolved, the GH4’s contrast-based autofocus system may lag behind the faster, more accurate hybrid systems found in newer models.
Its weather-sealed design, alongside compatibility with a vast range of Micro Four Thirds lenses, makes it incredibly versatile. The GH4 also benefits from features like focus peaking, zebra patterns, and a silent mode option, which further cement its position as a practical tool for various photography and videography needs.
Main Features
- 4K video recording in UHD and Cinema 4K formats
- High bit rate 1080p recording options
- Fully articulated OLED monitor and high-resolution OLED viewfinder
- Extensive manual controls and connectivity options for professional use
PROS
- Exceptional video quality with 4K recording capabilities
- Versatile shooting with a fully articulated screen and high-resolution viewfinder
- Durable, weather-sealed design
CONS
- Contrast-based autofocus system falls short of newer AF systems
- No 10-bit recording
- No IBIS
Best high-resolution Panasonic camera: Panasonic S1R
Opting for the Panasonic S1R is like investing in a rugged, high-performance machine that excels in delivering superb image quality. With a full-frame sensor at its heart, the S1R captures strikingly detailed and vivid photographs, making it a strong contender for those prioritizing resolution and dynamic range. Its image stabilization system is a game-changer, especially in low-light conditions or when shooting handheld, ensuring crisp images without the bulk of a tripod. Beyond its impressive specs, the S1R boasts an ergonomic build and an exceptionally clear and immersive electronic viewfinder, enhancing the shooting experience.
Despite its admirable features, the S1R comes with a few considerations that potential users should weigh. The autofocus, relying solely on contrast detection, might exhibit some hesitation compared to systems that blend phase detection, particularly in tracking fast-moving subjects. This, along with its substantial form factor, positions the S1R as a powerhouse more suited for deliberate, high-resolution image capture rather than spontaneous, quick-action shots. Additionally, while Panasonic’s commitment to lens quality is evident, the current lens lineup might feel limited for wildlife photographers eagerly awaiting longer telephoto options. In essence, if image quality is your prime directive and you are prepared for its physical presence, the Panasonic S1R promises to be a heavyweight champion in the realm of high-resolution photography.
Main Features
- High-resolution full-frame sensor
- Impressive image stabilization
- Exceptional electronic viewfinder
- Robust build and thoughtful ergonomics
PROS
- Outstanding image quality
- Effective image stabilization for handheld shooting
- High-quality electronic viewfinder enhances shooting experience
CONS
- Heavier and bulkier compared to other full-frame mirrorless cameras
- The autofocus system may lag behind hybrid systems, especially in tracking motion
- Panasonic lens lineup isn’t enough to fully utilize a high-resolution camera
Best affordable MFT Panasonic camera: Panasonic G85/G80
Taking a closer look at the Panasonic G85, it’s clear this camera is a standout choice for those seeking quality without breaking the bank. It skillfully balances advanced features such as 4K video recording, five-axis image stabilization, and a swivel touchscreen display, all housed in a robustly built frame.
The Panasonic G85 emerges as a compelling proposition, particularly for those drawn to the Micro Four Thirds system seeking an affordable yet capable camera. Its dedicated “Post Focus” mode and logical control layout are highlights, supporting creative flexibility and ease of use. If the blend of impressive performance and approachable pricing appeals to you, the G85 certainly warrants consideration.
Main Features
- 4K video recording capability
- Five-axis image stabilization
- Swivel touchscreen display
- Intelligent Auto and customizable function buttons
PROS
- Affordable price point with advanced features
- Exceptional image and video quality
- Sturdy build with ergonomic design
CONS
- No 10-bit recording
- Limited low-light performance
- Contrast-based autofocus system falls short of newer AF systems
Conclusion
In exploring the world of Panasonic cameras, we’ve uncovered options that cater to every level of photography passion, from the high-resolution marvel that is the S1R to the versatile S5IIX for video aficionados. Each camera showcases Panasonic’s commitment to innovation, offering features like exceptional image stabilization, immersive electronic viewfinders, and durable builds. These cameras are not just tools but gateways to capturing the world in all its glory, ensuring that no matter your focus, there’s a Panasonic camera ready to exceed your expectations.
Sagiv Gilburd
Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.
Join the Discussion
DIYP Comment Policy
Be nice, be on-topic, no personal information or flames.