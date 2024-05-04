Top lenses for Panasonic MFT cameras in 2024

The Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmar 100-400mm f/4-6.3 ASPH Power OIS Lens offers an unprecedented reach for Micro Four Thirds users, covering an equivalent field of view of 200-800mm, making it a powerful ally for wildlife enthusiasts. The combination of Panasonic and Leica has resulted in a lens that doesn’t just zoom farther than its peers but does so with remarkable sharpness and clarity across its range, even at full aperture, which is quite an achievement. Additionally, the lens is weather-sealed, adding to its versatility and reliability in various shooting conditions, which is critical for nature and sports photographers who often work in challenging environments. The built-in optical stabilization further enhances its capability, particularly useful when shooting at such long focal lengths. However, its significant size and weight could be seen as a drawback, especially for those accustomed to the compactness of Micro Four Thirds systems.

Main Features

Extensive 200-800mm equivalent focal range, offering exceptional reach.

Maintains high optical performance across its zoom range, with sharp results even wide-open. Features weather sealing for durability in harsh conditions.

Includes effective built-in optical stabilization (Power OIS).