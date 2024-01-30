Adox announces a new color film for beginners – Color Mission Helios

Adox delved back into film in 2017, just in time to catch the resurgence of film photographers. For quite a while since then, Adox only produced black-and-white films like their Adox Scala ($7.49) and Adox CMS ($7.99). This changed in 2022 with the Adox Color Mission, and now they’re back with the Adox Color Mission Helios – a new low ISO color film.

Adox Color Mission Helios

According to Adox, the Color Mission Helios is “a simplified color film with only four layers of color and very low sensitivity”. Supposedly, it’s a color film meant for beginner film photographers.

The film has a nominal speed of three ISO. Such a low ISO might seem difficult, but there are ways to go about it. If you have a fast prime in your arsenal, it will help a lot, but not everyone has fast primes. You can instead use a tripod and lower your shutter speeds, but that doesn’t help when shooting any moving subject. To have the easiest experience, it’s better to use this film on bright, sunny days when you have light to spare.

Samples of the Adox Color Mission Helios

Here are some samples using the Color Mission Helios provided by Adox:

Price and availability

Adox says they are currently casting the last layers on their machine in Switzerland. They hope that by spring, they can offer 35mm and sheet film. So far, there are no further details about the price and availability of their new Color Mission Helios film. Either way, you can keep updated on the Adox blog.

[via kosmofoto.com]