OM System reveals two new lenses: the 150-600 f/5-6.3 and 9-18 f/4-5.6 II

Along with OM Systems new OM-1 MKII flagship ($2397), OM Systems also released two new lenses: The M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS super-telephoto lens ($2679) and the M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II wide-angle lens ($697).

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS

The new super-telephoto M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS is a budget alternative to the much more expensive OM SYSTEM M.Zuiko 150-400mm f/4.5 TC 1.25 IS PRO ($7,499). Costing almost a third of the 150-400 PRO, the 150-600 is closer in price to the hood of the PRO lens ($749). That being said, a budget lens isn’t necessarily a bad one. The 150-600 has much potential for wildlife photography with its equivalent 300-1200mm zoom range. You can even go further by using the OM-systems MC-20 2x Teleconverter ($429) to reach an almost ridiculous 2400mm.

The lens has an impressive seven-stop-effective image stabilization built in, which, of course, can work alongside the IBIS in OM System cameras. Impressively, the 150-600 also has weather sealing, although it’s rated just IPX1. Still, it’s nice to have a weather-sealed lens when using a camera like the new OM System OM-1 MKII, which begs for photography in harsh conditions with its IP53 rating.

Maximum Aperture f/5 to 6.3 Lens Mount Olympus OM Lens Format Coverage Micro Four Thirds Maximum Magnification 0.7x Optical Design 25 Elements in 15 Groups Focus Type Autofocus Image Stabilization Yes Filter Size 95 mm (Front) Weight 4.55 lb / 2.06 kg

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II

The second lens OM Systems revealed is the second generation M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II. The original M.Zuiko 9-18mm ($699) came out 14 years ago. It was a good lens, but 14 years is definitely long enough to warrant an update.

The M.Zuiko 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II has an equivalent zoom range of 18-36mm. It’s a similar range to a lens like the Sony FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G ($1098), except it’s smaller and lighter thanks to its MFT form factor.

Maximum Aperture f/4.5 to 6 Lens Mount Micro Four Thirds Lens Format Coverage Micro Four Thirds Focus Type Autofocus Image Stabilization No Filter Size 52 mm (Front) Dimensions (ø x L) 1.9 x 2.2″ / 49.3 x 56.2 mm Weight 5.4 oz / 154 g

Price and availability

The M.Zuiko 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS super-telephoto lens is available for pre-order for $2679. The M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II wide-angle lens is available for pre-order for $697. Both lenses are expected to start shipping during February.