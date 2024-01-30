OM System reveals two new lenses: the 150-600 f/5-6.3 and 9-18 f/4-5.6 II

Jan 30, 2024

Sagiv Gilburd
Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

News Editor

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Join Discussion

Share:

OM System reveals two new lenses: the 150-600 f/5-6.3 and 9-18 f/4-5.6 II

Jan 30, 2024

Sagiv Gilburd
Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

News Editor

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Join the Discussion

Share on:

OM systems M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS and M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II thumbnail

Along with OM Systems new OM-1 MKII flagship ($2397), OM Systems also released two new lenses: The M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS super-telephoto lens ($2679) and the M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II wide-angle lens ($697).

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS

M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS
M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS front
M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS with handle

The new super-telephoto M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS is a budget alternative to the much more expensive OM SYSTEM M.Zuiko 150-400mm f/4.5 TC 1.25 IS PRO ($7,499). Costing almost a third of the 150-400 PRO, the 150-600 is closer in price to the hood of the PRO lens ($749). That being said, a budget lens isn’t necessarily a bad one. The 150-600 has much potential for wildlife photography with its equivalent 300-1200mm zoom range. You can even go further by using the OM-systems MC-20 2x Teleconverter ($429) to reach an almost ridiculous 2400mm.

The lens has an impressive seven-stop-effective image stabilization built in, which, of course, can work alongside the IBIS in OM System cameras. Impressively, the 150-600 also has weather sealing, although it’s rated just IPX1. Still, it’s nice to have a weather-sealed lens when using a camera like the new OM System OM-1 MKII, which begs for photography in harsh conditions with its IP53 rating.

Maximum Aperturef/5 to 6.3
Lens MountOlympus OM
Lens Format CoverageMicro Four Thirds
Maximum Magnification0.7x
Optical Design25 Elements in 15 Groups
Focus TypeAutofocus
Image StabilizationYes
Filter Size95 mm (Front)
Weight4.55 lb / 2.06 kg

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II

M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f4-5.6 II side
M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f4-5.6 II zoomed
M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f4-5.6 II front

The second lens OM Systems revealed is the second generation M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II. The original M.Zuiko 9-18mm ($699) came out 14 years ago. It was a good lens, but 14 years is definitely long enough to warrant an update.

The M.Zuiko 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II has an equivalent zoom range of 18-36mm. It’s a similar range to a lens like the Sony FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G ($1098), except it’s smaller and lighter thanks to its MFT form factor.

Maximum Aperturef/4.5 to 6
Lens MountMicro Four Thirds
Lens Format CoverageMicro Four Thirds
Focus TypeAutofocus
Image StabilizationNo
Filter Size52 mm (Front)
Dimensions (ø x L)1.9 x 2.2″ / 49.3 x 56.2 mm
Weight5.4 oz / 154 g

Price and availability

The M.Zuiko 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS super-telephoto lens is available for pre-order for $2679. The M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II wide-angle lens is available for pre-order for $697. Both lenses are expected to start shipping during February.

Filed Under:

Tagged With:

Find this interesting? Share it with your friends!

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Related Posts

Photographer stacks 150,000 photos and reveals hidden colors of the moon Andrew McCarthy reveals detailed texture of the sun in massive 150,000 photo composite Sony’s new “Ultra-Compact” FE 24mm, 40mm & 50mm G lenses announced at $600 each Fujifilm Unveils Much Anticipated X100T Fixed Lens; Also Reveals Two New Lenses

Join the Discussion

DIYP Comment Policy
Be nice, be on-topic, no personal information or flames.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *