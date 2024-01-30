OM System reveals two new lenses: the 150-600 f/5-6.3 and 9-18 f/4-5.6 II
Jan 30, 2024
Along with OM Systems new OM-1 MKII flagship ($2397), OM Systems also released two new lenses: The M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS super-telephoto lens ($2679) and the M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II wide-angle lens ($697).
The M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS
The new super-telephoto M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS is a budget alternative to the much more expensive OM SYSTEM M.Zuiko 150-400mm f/4.5 TC 1.25 IS PRO ($7,499). Costing almost a third of the 150-400 PRO, the 150-600 is closer in price to the hood of the PRO lens ($749). That being said, a budget lens isn’t necessarily a bad one. The 150-600 has much potential for wildlife photography with its equivalent 300-1200mm zoom range. You can even go further by using the OM-systems MC-20 2x Teleconverter ($429) to reach an almost ridiculous 2400mm.
The lens has an impressive seven-stop-effective image stabilization built in, which, of course, can work alongside the IBIS in OM System cameras. Impressively, the 150-600 also has weather sealing, although it’s rated just IPX1. Still, it’s nice to have a weather-sealed lens when using a camera like the new OM System OM-1 MKII, which begs for photography in harsh conditions with its IP53 rating.
|Maximum Aperture
|f/5 to 6.3
|Lens Mount
|Olympus OM
|Lens Format Coverage
|Micro Four Thirds
|Maximum Magnification
|0.7x
|Optical Design
|25 Elements in 15 Groups
|Focus Type
|Autofocus
|Image Stabilization
|Yes
|Filter Size
|95 mm (Front)
|Weight
|4.55 lb / 2.06 kg
The M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II
The second lens OM Systems revealed is the second generation M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II. The original M.Zuiko 9-18mm ($699) came out 14 years ago. It was a good lens, but 14 years is definitely long enough to warrant an update.
The M.Zuiko 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II has an equivalent zoom range of 18-36mm. It’s a similar range to a lens like the Sony FE PZ 16-35mm f/4 G ($1098), except it’s smaller and lighter thanks to its MFT form factor.
|Maximum Aperture
|f/4.5 to 6
|Lens Mount
|Micro Four Thirds
|Lens Format Coverage
|Micro Four Thirds
|Focus Type
|Autofocus
|Image Stabilization
|No
|Filter Size
|52 mm (Front)
|Dimensions (ø x L)
|1.9 x 2.2″ / 49.3 x 56.2 mm
|Weight
|5.4 oz / 154 g
Price and availability
The M.Zuiko 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS super-telephoto lens is available for pre-order for $2679. The M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II wide-angle lens is available for pre-order for $697. Both lenses are expected to start shipping during February.
Sagiv Gilburd
Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.
