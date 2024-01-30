Olympus revealed their new flagship: a super-rugged OM-1 MKII

Two years after the unveiling of the Olympus OM-1 ($1999), OM Systems announced their next flagship: the Olympus OM-1 MKII ($2,397). It’s a 20 MP (5184 x 3888) camera with a stacked BSI Live MOS sensor and TruePic X processor. Hey, just like the OM-1 mark 1. As you probably guessed, the new camera does not change much over the original OM-1, but it is more of an incremental improvement of the body and the software.

If you look from a high vantage point, the biggest improvements are enhanced AI subject detection for humans, live graduated neutral density filters, updated menu configuration, 14-bit raw output, and rubberized dials. I’ll touch on all of them.

The Om-1 MKII is impressively rugged

Except maybe the Nikon Z9 units that NASA modified (and maybe some single-digit old Pentax K cameras), the OM-1 MKII may be the best mirrorless around for harsh environments. It boasts an impressive IP53 weather sealing and a freezing-proof design. In addition to its durability, the OM-1 MKII has incredibly high shooting speed with up to 120 FPS of continuous shooting (RAW, fixed-fixed point focus). Both durability and speed are great for shooting in extreme situations like photographing wildlife in the snow or fast rally cars racing through the dirt. (If you don’t trust me, see what this strobe looks like after a few days on the track).

In addition to the high burst speed, you can also use the OM-1 MKII pro capture mode. In this mode, the camera will take pictures for you before you press the shutter button. The camera can store up to 70 frames before you press the shutter to ensure you capture the right moment.

Graduated live ND

You may already know that some OM system cameras allow you to digitally mimic ND filters with the live ND feature. That feature has improved with the MKII, and it now also includes the option to mimic graduated ND filters instead of a “constant” ND filter. Effectively, this addition lets you darken one side of the image, which is particularly useful when you need to darken the sky.

The OM1 MKII gets improved autofocus

The Mark two gets an improved AI autofocusing system with multiple subject detection modes:

Humans

Birds

Dogs

Cats

Cars

Motorcycles

Airplanes

Helicopters

Trains

The new modes should allow for a more consistent experience during your work. Olympus claims that the autofocusing capabilities improved even outside the subject detection modes, but it will take some time until we know just how much the autofocus has improved.

What’s new on the video side of the OM1 MKII?

I’m sad to say it, but the OM1 MKII hardly has anything new added to its video capabilities. There are no higher resolution or frame rate options. However, there is one small new feature available, and it is support for vertical video tagging.

OM1 MKII specs

Imaging Lens Mount Micro Four Thirds Sensor Resolution Actual: 22.9 Megapixel

Effective: 20.4 Megapixel Image Sensor 17.4 x 13 mm (4/3″-Type) MOS Sensor Crop (35mm Equivalent) Crop Factor: 2x Image Stabilization Sensor-Shift, 5-Axis Capture Type Stills & Video Exposure Control Shutter Type Mechanical Focal Plane Shutter and Electronic Rolling Shutter Shutter Speed Mechanical Shutter

1/8000 to 60 Seconds

Electronic Front Curtain Shutter

1/320 to 60 Seconds

Electronic Shutter

1/32000 to 60 Seconds Bulb/Time Mode Bulb Mode, Time Mode ISO Sensitivity Range Photo/Video

200 to 102,400 in Manual, Auto Mode Metering Method Center-Weighted Average, Highlight, Multi-Zone, Spot Precise Scan Rate Control No Exposure Modes Aperture Priority, Manual, Program, Shutter Priority Exposure Compensation -5 to +5 EV (1/3, 1/2, 1 EV Steps) Metering Range -2 to 20 EV White Balance Presets: AWB, Custom Continuous Shooting Mechanical Shutter

Up to 10 fps Interval Recording Yes Self-Timer No Still Image Capture Image Sizes 4:3 JPEG / Raw

20 MP (5184 x 3888) Aspect Ratio 1:1, 3:2, 4:3, 16:9 Image File Format JPEG, Raw Bit Depth 12-Bit Video Capture Internal Recording Modes H.264/MOV/MPEG-4 AVC

4096 x 2160 at 24.00/25/30.00/50/60.00 fps

3840 x 2160 at 24.00/25/30.00/50/60.00 fps

1920 x 1080 at 24.00/25/30.00/50/60.00 fps External Recording Modes No Fast-/Slow-Motion Support Yes Gamma Curve FLAT, HDR-HLG, OM-Log IP Streaming No Built-In Microphone Type Stereo Interface Media/Memory Card Slot Dual Slot: SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS-II) Video I/O 1x Micro-HDMI (Unspecified Signal) Output Audio I/O 1x 1/8″ / 3.5 mm TRS Stereo Input Power I/O 1x USB-C Input/Output Other I/O 1x Built-In Cable with Micro-USB Wireless 2.4 / 5 GHz Wi-Fi Mobile App Compatible Yes: Android & iOS Global Positioning (GPS, GLONASS, etc.) GPS

*Via Connected Smartphone Monitor Display Size 3″ Resolution 1,620,000 Dot Display Type Articulating Touchscreen LCD Viewfinder Type Built-In Electronic (OLED) Resolution 5,760,000 Dot Eye Point 21 mm Coverage 100% Magnification Approx. 1.48x Diopter Adjustment -4 to +2 Focus Focus Type Auto and Manual Focus Focus Mode Continuous-Servo AF, Manual Focus, Single-Servo AF Autofocus Points Photo, Video

Phase Detection: 1053 Flash Built-In Flash/Light No Flash Modes Fill In, Manual, Off, Red-Eye Reduction, Slow Sync Maximum Sync Speed 1/250 Second Flash Compensation -3 to +3 EV (1/3, 1/2, 1 EV Steps) Dedicated Flash System TTL External Flash Connection PC Terminal Environmental Operating Temperature 14 to 104°F / -10 to 40°C Storage Temperature -4 to 140°F / -20 to 60°C Operating Humidity 30 to 90% Storage Humidity 10 to 90% General Battery Type 1x BLX-1 Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Shoe Mount 1x Hot Shoe Tripod Mounting Thread 1x 1/4″-20 Female Dimensions (W x H x D) 5.3 x 3.6 x 2.9″ / 134.8 x 91.6 x 72.7 mm Weight 1.1 lb / 511 g (Body Only)

Price and availability

As most of the improvements are not image-related, you could argue the new OM-1 MKII isn’t much of a successor camera to the OM-1. Instead, you could see the MKII as an updated version of the OM system’s flagship (maybe you could even see it as the OM-1 2024 edition). One way or another, the OM-1 MKII is a fitting and capable camera for anyone looking for a small and light but rugged machine. The camera will be available in February, but you can preorder one now for $2,397.