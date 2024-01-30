Olympus revealed their new flagship: a super-rugged OM-1 MKII

Jan 30, 2024

Sagiv Gilburd
Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

News Editor

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Join Discussion

Share:

Olympus revealed their new flagship: a super-rugged OM-1 MKII

Jan 30, 2024

Sagiv Gilburd
Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

News Editor

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Join the Discussion

Share on:

OM Systems Olympus OM1 MKII thumbnail

Two years after the unveiling of the Olympus OM-1 ($1999), OM Systems announced their next flagship: the Olympus OM-1 MKII ($2,397). It’s a 20 MP (5184 x 3888) camera with a stacked BSI Live MOS sensor and TruePic X processor. Hey, just like the OM-1 mark 1. As you probably guessed, the new camera does not change much over the original OM-1, but it is more of an incremental improvement of the body and the software.

If you look from a high vantage point, the biggest improvements are enhanced AI subject detection for humans, live graduated neutral density filters, updated menu configuration, 14-bit raw output, and rubberized dials. I’ll touch on all of them.

The Om-1 MKII is impressively rugged

OM Systems Olympus OM1 MKII front
OM Systems Olympus OM1 MKII side
OM Systems Olympus OM1 MKII top

Except maybe the Nikon Z9 units that NASA modified (and maybe some single-digit old Pentax K cameras), the OM-1 MKII may be the best mirrorless around for harsh environments. It boasts an impressive IP53 weather sealing and a freezing-proof design. In addition to its durability, the OM-1 MKII has incredibly high shooting speed with up to 120 FPS of continuous shooting (RAW, fixed-fixed point focus). Both durability and speed are great for shooting in extreme situations like photographing wildlife in the snow or fast rally cars racing through the dirt. (If you don’t trust me, see what this strobe looks like after a few days on the track).

In addition to the high burst speed, you can also use the OM-1 MKII pro capture mode. In this mode, the camera will take pictures for you before you press the shutter button. The camera can store up to 70 frames before you press the shutter to ensure you capture the right moment.

Graduated live ND

You may already know that some OM system cameras allow you to digitally mimic ND filters with the live ND feature. That feature has improved with the MKII, and it now also includes the option to mimic graduated ND filters instead of a “constant” ND filter. Effectively, this addition lets you darken one side of the image, which is particularly useful when you need to darken the sky.

The OM1 MKII gets improved autofocus

OM Systems Olympus OM1 MKII AF

The Mark two gets an improved AI autofocusing system with multiple subject detection modes:

  • Humans
  • Birds
  • Dogs
  • Cats
  • Cars
  • Motorcycles
  • Airplanes
  • Helicopters
  • Trains

The new modes should allow for a more consistent experience during your work. Olympus claims that the autofocusing capabilities improved even outside the subject detection modes, but it will take some time until we know just how much the autofocus has improved.

What’s new on the video side of the OM1 MKII?

I’m sad to say it, but the OM1 MKII hardly has anything new added to its video capabilities. There are no higher resolution or frame rate options. However, there is one small new feature available, and it is support for vertical video tagging.

OM1 MKII specs

Imaging
Lens MountMicro Four Thirds
Sensor ResolutionActual: 22.9 Megapixel
Effective: 20.4 Megapixel
Image Sensor17.4 x 13 mm (4/3″-Type) MOS
Sensor Crop (35mm Equivalent)Crop Factor: 2x
Image StabilizationSensor-Shift, 5-Axis
Capture TypeStills & Video
Exposure Control
Shutter TypeMechanical Focal Plane Shutter and Electronic Rolling Shutter
Shutter SpeedMechanical Shutter
1/8000 to 60 Seconds
Electronic Front Curtain Shutter
1/320 to 60 Seconds
Electronic Shutter
1/32000 to 60 Seconds
Bulb/Time ModeBulb Mode, Time Mode
ISO Sensitivity RangePhoto/Video
200 to 102,400 in Manual, Auto Mode
Metering MethodCenter-Weighted Average, Highlight, Multi-Zone, Spot
Precise Scan Rate ControlNo
Exposure ModesAperture Priority, Manual, Program, Shutter Priority
Exposure Compensation-5 to +5 EV (1/3, 1/2, 1 EV Steps)
Metering Range-2 to 20 EV
White BalancePresets: AWB, Custom
Continuous ShootingMechanical Shutter
Up to 10 fps
Interval RecordingYes
Self-TimerNo
Still Image Capture
Image Sizes4:3 JPEG / Raw
20 MP (5184 x 3888)
Aspect Ratio1:1, 3:2, 4:3, 16:9
Image File FormatJPEG, Raw
Bit Depth12-Bit
Video Capture
Internal Recording ModesH.264/MOV/MPEG-4 AVC
4096 x 2160 at 24.00/25/30.00/50/60.00 fps
3840 x 2160 at 24.00/25/30.00/50/60.00 fps
1920 x 1080 at 24.00/25/30.00/50/60.00 fps
External Recording ModesNo
Fast-/Slow-Motion SupportYes
Gamma CurveFLAT, HDR-HLG, OM-Log
IP StreamingNo
Built-In Microphone TypeStereo
Interface
Media/Memory Card SlotDual Slot: SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS-II)
Video I/O1x Micro-HDMI (Unspecified Signal) Output
Audio I/O1x 1/8″ / 3.5 mm TRS Stereo Input
Power I/O1x USB-C Input/Output
Other I/O1x Built-In Cable with Micro-USB
Wireless2.4 / 5 GHz Wi-Fi
Mobile App CompatibleYes: Android & iOS
Global Positioning (GPS, GLONASS, etc.)GPS
*Via Connected Smartphone
Monitor
Display Size3″
Resolution1,620,000 Dot
Display TypeArticulating Touchscreen LCD
Viewfinder
TypeBuilt-In Electronic (OLED)
Resolution5,760,000 Dot
Eye Point21 mm
Coverage100%
MagnificationApprox. 1.48x
Diopter Adjustment-4 to +2
Focus
Focus TypeAuto and Manual Focus
Focus ModeContinuous-Servo AF, Manual Focus, Single-Servo AF
Autofocus PointsPhoto, Video
Phase Detection: 1053
Flash
Built-In Flash/LightNo
Flash ModesFill In, Manual, Off, Red-Eye Reduction, Slow Sync
Maximum Sync Speed1/250 Second
Flash Compensation-3 to +3 EV (1/3, 1/2, 1 EV Steps)
Dedicated Flash SystemTTL
External Flash ConnectionPC Terminal
Environmental
Operating Temperature14 to 104°F / -10 to 40°C
Storage Temperature-4 to 140°F / -20 to 60°C
Operating Humidity30 to 90%
Storage Humidity10 to 90%
General
Battery Type1x BLX-1 Rechargeable Lithium-Ion
Shoe Mount1x Hot Shoe
Tripod Mounting Thread1x 1/4″-20 Female
Dimensions (W x H x D)5.3 x 3.6 x 2.9″ / 134.8 x 91.6 x 72.7 mm
Weight1.1 lb / 511 g (Body Only)

Price and availability

As most of the improvements are not image-related, you could argue the new OM-1 MKII isn’t much of a successor camera to the OM-1. Instead, you could see the MKII as an updated version of the OM system’s flagship (maybe you could even see it as the OM-1 2024 edition). One way or another, the OM-1 MKII is a fitting and capable camera for anyone looking for a small and light but rugged machine. The camera will be available in February, but you can preorder one now for $2,397.

Filed Under:

Tagged With:

Find this interesting? Share it with your friends!

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd

Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.

Related Posts

The new super rugged SanDisk Pro-G40 SSDs boast 2700MB/sec read and 1900MB/sec read speeds Angelbird announces new super fast and rugged CFexpress cards are coming Litra launches the LitraStudio – A super rugged, waterproof, portable RGBWW LED Light Z-Cam’s new flagship cameras offer 8K and 6K full-frame and super 35mm sensors

Join the Discussion

DIYP Comment Policy
Be nice, be on-topic, no personal information or flames.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *