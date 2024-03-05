This is the only button you should never use in Adobe Lightroom

Don’t you sometimes wish there was a magic button that magically edits your photos instead of you? Well, there is (kind of), and in Lightroom it’s called the “Auto” button. But will it magically transform your photos? Well, while it might seem like a quick fix, photographer Alister Benn of Expressive Photography argues against this approach, urging viewers to embrace their creativity instead. So, let’s dive in and see why simply pressing the Auto button won’t do.

Alister uses a fantastic analogy to illustrate his point. Imagine wanting to explore the countryside on a beautiful day. Would you blindly trust your GPS to take you wherever it pleases? Or would you chart your own course, seeking out hidden gems and experiences? You can probably guess: the Auto button is like letting GPS take you where it wants. Relying solely on this approach in Lightroom gives you zero creative control, potentially leading to generic results that don’t reflect your artistic vision.

Here’s why Alister suggests ditching the Auto button:

It enforces a “one-size-fits-all” approach : The Auto button applies the same generic adjustments to vastly different images. What’s more, it leads to effects you don’t want in your photos, like loss of detail in highlights and shadows, unnatural color shifts, and unwanted halos.

: The Auto button applies the same generic adjustments to vastly different images. What’s more, it leads to effects you don’t want in your photos, like loss of detail in highlights and shadows, unnatural color shifts, and unwanted halos. It hinders your learning and development : By relying on automation, you miss the opportunity to understand how individual adjustments shape your image. Experimenting with sliders allows you to develop your processing skills and create images that truly resonate with you.

: By relying on automation, you miss the opportunity to understand how individual adjustments shape your image. Experimenting with sliders allows you to develop your processing skills and create images that truly resonate with you. It stifles your creative expression: Taking photos is a form of personal expression – but so is image editing once you take photos to your computer. Hitting Auto limits the control over the look and feel of your image, preventing you from translating your perspective and emotions into the final product.

So, what to do instead of succumbing to the allure of the Auto button? Alister suggests not to be afraid to experiment with different adjustments. It can be a rewarding process, leading to unexpected discoveries and a deeper understanding of Lightroom’s capabilities.

Next, dedicate time to learning the fundamentals of image editing. Mastering the tools allows you to achieve your desired results with precision and control. Finally, don’t be afraid to push the boundaries of editing. By understanding how adjustments affect your image, you can edit photos so that they truly reflect your artistic voice.

Remember, photography is a creative pursuit. Ditching the Auto button and embracing manual editing empowers you to take control of your artistic journey and transform your photos into personal masterpieces. So, the next time you’re tempted to hit Auto, remember this video and dive into the exciting journey of learning, experimentation, and creativity.

Do you use the Auto button in Lightroom? If you do, on which occasions?

[Adobe Lightroom: DON’T touch that BUTTON – it’s killing your creativity via FStoppers]