UK wedding photographer petition against “abusive” vicars

Wedding photographers have a lot to think about, and there’s a lot of stress involved in shooting a wedding. UK wedding photographers are reportedly also dealing with “rude” and “abusive” behavior by vicars. They’re now calling for an end to it with a petition garnering over 900 signatures.

Photographer Rachel Roberts, who started the petition, told the BBC that “some of the stories that have come out are quite shocking, adding that “a lot of photographers and videographers say they now flat out refuse to go anywhere near church weddings.” Roberts recounted instances where vicars asked her to hide behind pillars, stay at the back of the church, or even threatened to kick her out for taking photos at “the wrong time.”

One bride, Sophie, shared her experience of being told on her wedding day that her photographer could not move around during the ceremony, leaving her “devastated” as she missed capturing cherished moments. Her husband highlighted the dismissive attitude of the vicar, who treated the ceremony as if it was “his show.”

Rachel Roberts acknowledged the importance of respecting the sanctity of the ceremony. However, she also emphasized the photographer’s role in capturing the couple’s special day. She argued against the perception of photographers prioritizing “shallow” aspects, stating that many couples cherish these memories.

What do vicars say?

Not surprisingly, vicars have their side of the story as well. Reverend Bryony Wood pointed out that it’s essential to maintain a solemn atmosphere during vows. However, camera clicks and photographers’ movements could be distracting in this situation. Wedding is a legal process, and “if we get it wrong, the couple might not even be married,” Wood told the BBC.

Former Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Rowan Williams, acknowledged that some vicars could be “over-controlling,” but stressed the importance of photographers exhibiting respect.

“I am going to put quite a lot of effort into planning a wedding,” said Rev Anna Alls.

“There’s a lot going on, it’s really stressful. And you’ve got to be on top of everything. So I can understand why clergy are precious about that. We don’t want to be distracted.”

Still, Alls pointed out that “communicating with the vicar about what’s appropriate is probably okay.” This way, weddings would be a more respectful and less stressful environment for all parties involved. And if we would all just communicate with each other, the world would be a much better place. But alas.

