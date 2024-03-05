Kyoto to stop tourists from taking geisha photos in public

For years, Kyoto’s geisha and maiko (the apprentices training to become geisha) have faced unwanted attention from tourists eager to capture their photos. This behavior, dubbed “geisha paparazzi,” has escalated to the point where Kyoto is taking new steps to protect these artists and preserve cultural respect.

From tourist attraction to harassment

Thanks to their stunning makeup, hair, and kimonos, geisha and maiko have been observed as tourist attractions. Needless to say, they’re so much more. They dedicate themselves to preserving traditional Japanese arts like singing, dancing, and playing instruments, entertaining guests at exclusive events. While their presence in the Gion district in Kyoto is undeniably captivating, their commutes have become a target for aggressive photography.

This reached a boiling point in 2019 when visitors were reported “tugging at women’s kimonos, chasing them around with cameras and smartphones, pulling out their hair ornaments (kanzashi) and even hitting them with cigarette butts,” as CNN reports. Following these incidents, Gion placed signs in multiple languages banning photography and imposing fines of up to ¥10,000 ($67) for violations.

Unfortunately, the Gion-town South Side District Council representative, Isokazu Ota, told CNN that the aggressive “paparazzi” have become a problem again since the return of mass tourism to Japan after the pandemic.

New strategies on the horizon

Apparently, something has to be done, so Kyoto is exploring different avenues. By April 2024, they plan to close some side alleys in Gion entirely to prevent unwanted encounters. However, they can’t apply this to the main street, Hanamikoji, due to its public nature. This remains a prime spot for “geisha paparazzi” as most maiko and geisha use this route

Ota acknowledges the difficulty of conveying the photography ban to tourists, especially those unaware of Gion’s specific etiquette. He suggests mandatory Japanese tour guides for all visitors to educate them on cultural norms. Additionally, he believes in fostering alternative ways to interact with geisha and maiko. He believes that people could attend performances at the local Gion Theatre and participate in photo opportunities provided by the venue. This way, they would foster cultural appreciation without causing distress. And they would get their photos, too, so it’s a win-win.

[via PetaPixel]