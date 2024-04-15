Nanlite is expanding into rugged cases with new GUTEK series

While we were wandering NAB 2024, we came across NANLITE’s latest case series – the NANLITE GUTEK Tortoise series is a series of rugged, protective cases. The series includes three different cases: the T-300 ($135), T-230 ($195), and T-MCC-1 ($22). Each offers similar levels of protection but in different sizes. Each case is durable not only for falls and accidental hits but also has an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance.

The NANLITE GUTEK

The GUTEK cases are designed for filmmakers and creators who require extreme protection for the gear in the field, all while being relatively light too. The T-230, for example, weighs only 2.77 KG when empty, which isn’t heavy at all for a rugged case.

The T-230 and its larger alternative, the T-300, are your full-size cases for cameras, lenses, and whatever else you may need for your shoot. The T-MCC-1, on the other hand, is a bit different. It’s still a super-rugged water-proof case, but you won’t be able to fit a camera of any kind inside it – it’s a waterproof case for memory cards, which is a bit rare to see.

Price and availability

The GUTEK T-230 costs $135, the GUTEK T-300 costs $195, and the GUTEK T-MCC-1 costs $22.

