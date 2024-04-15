Laowa Ranger S35 – World’s smallest PL cine zoom lenses for Super 35mm
Apr 15, 2024
Share:
Laowa Ranger S35 – World’s smallest PL cine zoom lenses for Super 35mm
Laowa is showing off its new Ranger S35 series zoom lenses at NAB 2024 in Las Vegas right now. The company claims they’re the world’s smallest Super 35mm PL mount cine zooms, and they certainly are small.
From the image above, we can see that they’re shorter than your typical smartphone. The three lenses cover a wide range from 11mm all the way up to 130mm. That’s roughly equivalent to about 17-205mm on full-frame.
Laowa Ranger S35 – Three T2.9 cine zooms
The new series is kicking off with three zoom lenses, each with a T2.9 aperture. There’s the 11-18mm T2.9, the 17-50mm T2.9 and the 50-130mm T2.9. The three lenses offer a consistent look between them and should cover most focal lengths one should need on a regular basis.
Their compact, lightweight nature also means they should be ideal for use with drones. Drones tend not to like big lenses. They’re difficult to balance on a gimbal with limited adjustment. That extra work from the motors, along with the weight of larger lenses, also drains your batteries very quickly.
These lenses should help to overcome that issue and keep you flying for longer while filming.
Not coming until at least July
Other than the specs, there isn’t much to go on with these just yet. There’s no page on the Laowa website, and the company hasn’t released any images for the lenses other than what’s shown in the video above.
Laowa says that they’re expecting to launch the new Laowa Ranger S35 series in July. Whether that’s when pre-orders will open up or that’s when they’ll start shipping is currently unclear.
Laowa Ranger S35 Specs
The specs below do look pretty solid, but as with any product, before a release announcement comes, they are subject to change. So, make sure to double check them once they actually do become available.
|11-18mm T2.9
|17-50mm T2.9
|50-130mm T2.9
|Focal Length
|11-18mm
|17-50mm
|50-130mm
|Aperture range
|T2.9-22
|T2.9-22
|T2.9-22
|Image circle
|31.5mm
|31.5mm
|31.5mm
|Angle of view
|105.3°-77.4°
|80.6°-32.2°
|32.2°-12.7°
|Optics
|17 elements 11 groups
|22 elements 18 groups
|17 elements 13 groups
|Diaphragm blades
|11
|11
|11
|Min focus distance
|36cm
|35cm
|75cm
|Max magnification
|0.08x
|0.22x
|0.18x
|Filter thread
|77mm
|77mm
|77mm
|Front diameter
|80mm
|80mm
|80mm
|Dimensions
|80 x 108mm
|80 x 117mm
|80 x 135.9mm
|Weight
|~745g
|~865g
|~760g
|Mounts
|PL (Optional: EF/RF/E/Z/X/L)
|PL (Optional: EF/RF/E/Z/X/L)
|PL (Optional: EF/RF/E/Z/X/L)
Price and Availability
Pricing for the Laowa Ranger S35 set has not yet been announced. I can’t even link you to a page about them on the Laowa website yet. Laowa says they expect the Ranger S35 range to hit the market around July and that prices will be announced at that time.
Filed Under:
Tagged With:
- Gear Announcement
- |
- Laowa
- |
- lens
- |
- NAB 2024
- |
- trade show
John Aldred
John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.
Join the Discussion
DIYP Comment Policy
Be nice, be on-topic, no personal information or flames.