Google Photos’ AI editing tools are now available to everyone, for free

Google Photos is making AI photo editing easier and more accessible for everyone. Starting May 15, a range of AI-powered editing tools will be available to all Google Photos users for free.

Both Android and iOS users can use three AI-powered tools from Google Photos:

Magic Eraser : This tool lets you easily remove unwanted objects from your photos, like that photobomber or overflowing trash can in the background.

: This tool lets you easily remove unwanted objects from your photos, like that photobomber or overflowing trash can in the background. Photo Unblur : Sharpen blurry photos to recover lost details and create a clearer image.

: Sharpen blurry photos to recover lost details and create a clearer image. Portrait Light: Adjust lighting for more flattering portraits, making your subjects stand out.

Pixel users get more editing power

If you own a Pixel phone, you’ll gain access to the even more powerful Magic Editor tool. Initially launched for Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, this AI-powered editor will now come to all Pixel phones. It lets you perform complex edits with just a few taps, including:

Repositioning objects: Effortlessly move your subject to a different location in the photo.

Effortlessly move your subject to a different location in the photo. Sky replacement: Transform a dull sky into a bright blue one for a more vibrant image.

However, this one comes with a catch. All Google Photos users (using any phone) will receive 10 free Magic Editor saves per month. There are options for unlimited use, and they require upgrading to a Pixel phone or subscribing to a Premium Google One plan (2TB and above). Both options offer unlimited Magic Editor saves as one of their benefits.

With the update arriving on May 15, be sure to check the Google Photos app for these new features.