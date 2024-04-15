First look at the NANLITE ALIEN LED series

In our NAB 2024 interview with NANLITE, we came across two new interesting lights: the NANLITE ALIEN 300C and ALIEN 150C. The two are LED panel lights that fit with a water- and dust-resistant design. The lights are RGBWW full-color lights.

The NANLITE ALIEN series

The ALIEN lights are not flat COB lights; instead, they have optics on them, which act as intensifiers, strengthening the light’s intensity. This gives you a narrow beam that you can use as a bare bulb, or you can throw a diffuser on the light to spread and soften the beam.

As far as the aforementioned water and dust resistance go, the head (the light source itself) is rated IP-55; however, the control box is only rated IP20. To use the lights in extreme scenarios such as outdoor rain, NANLITE has prepared rain covers for you to cover the control box, pushing the resistance up to IP25.

The NANLITE ALIEN has several power options. You can power it via V-mount batteries, AC input, or DC input. The lights are pretty compact

Why is it called ALIEN?

Why are these lights called ALIEN? Well, NANLITE actually explained it, too, in the interview. It’s actually quite a simple story; after the lights were designed, some said the back of the light looks like an alien, hence the name.

Price and availability

The NANLITE ALIEN 300C and 150C will be available in May. The MSRP hasn’t been revealed yet, but we do know the 150C will cost under $1000, and the 300C will be under $1500. The lights will come with a softbox, a rain cover, and a case.

Sponsor shout-out: A huge shout-out for our #NAB2024 gear sponsors. They pick up the bill so you can get amazing free content: Nanlite, ProGrade Digital, Sennheiser, SmallRig, Ugreen, YC onion