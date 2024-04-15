The best handheld mic for podcasts and interviews – RODE Interview Pro

https://youtu.be/Lkn7mGxN1I8

The RODE Interview Pro ($249) is a handheld condenser microphone for RODE’s wireless systems. It is compatible with all RODE’s gen IV 2.4GHz recieres, including the Wireless ME, Wireless GO II, and most importantly, the Wireless Pro. In fact, using the Interview Pro with the Wireless Pro grants you timecode capabilities, so if you’re recording with multiple devices, this is a feature you mustn’t ignore. Additionally, the mic can connect even to the Rodecaster series, making it wonderful for podcasts and not just interviews.

The RODE Wireless Pro

According to RODE, the RODE Interview Pro has a range of up to 200m when keeping a line of sight between the mic and the receiver unit. The mic can last up to 25 hours of operation from its integrated rechargeable battery. The mic also has an internal pop filter to protect the sound from plosives and keep your audio pristine.

Using the Interview Pro as a standalone recorder

Perhaps the most interesting part about the RODE Interview Pro is that you don’t need to connect it to a receiver at all; You can record 32-bit float audio right on the mic itself. All you need to do later is connect the Interview Pro to a PC and export your recordings via RODE’s app, the RODE Central. The mic has enough internal storage to store up to 40 hours of recordings.

Price and availability

The RODE Interview Pro is available for $249.

