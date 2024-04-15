Rode launches new magnetic mount and cage for your smartphone

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPS0ChLbaWY

As well as the new Rode Interview Pro, Rode’s also announced a couple of new toys for smartphone shooters at NAB 2024. First up, there’s the Rode Magnetic Mount (buy here), which adds coldshoes to your smartphone for microphones and lights.

The other is the Rode Phone Cage (buy here). The cage features a bunch of coldshoes and 1/4″-20 threaded sockets for attaching accessories. It’s also magnetic, taking advantage of the iPhone’s MagSafe and other magnetic smartphone cases.

Rode Magnetic Mount

For lightweight shooters, adding a simple and lightweight mount to attach a microphone and a light is often all you need. And they don’t get much lighter than the Rode Magnetic Mount. It’s essentially a magnetic bracket that holds a pair of arms to grasp your phone.

The arms on top and to the side each sport a coldshoe. These allow you to easily attach devices like wireless microphone receivers – or on-camera mini shotgun microphones – and small LED fill lights. A long base arm features a 1/4″-20 threaded socket underneath for mounting to a tripod.

It attaches to iPhones using their magnetic MagSafe features. Other smartphones can also be used in a compatible magnetic case. Of course, it’s up to you to find a suitable case if you’re an Android type person.

Rode Phone Cage

If your needs are a little more rugged, there’s the Rode Smartphone Cage. It’s essentially a large frame that wraps around your smartphone to provide a lot of versatility. You’ve got a lot of great places to use for handholding the rig, as well as coldshoes and 1/4″-20 sockets all over the place for attaching accessories.

It features built-in cable management, allowing you to route the wires for your microphone or perhaps USB cables to a small power bank. There are five coldshoes in total, and while you might not need to use them all, having that many positioning options is very handy.

Around its frame, there are also a number of “conveniently placed” 1/4″-20 and 3/8″-16 threaded holes. These allow for attaching things like arms or screwing into tripod heads. And with threads all around, you can easily mount in either portrait or landscape orientation.

Again, it attaches to smartphones magnetically using iPhone MagSafe or a compatible magnetic case for other devices.

Price and Availability

The Rode Magnetic Mount is available to pre-order now for $90. The Rode Phone Cage is also available to pre-order now for $120. Items are expected to begin shipping in late April.

