The new Blackmagic Pyxis 6K is my dream video camera come true

I adore boxy video cameras, so when Blackmagic Design showed off their latest camera in NAB 2024, I had a grim on my face. That camera is the Blackmagic Pyxis 6K ($2,995), a boxy addition to Blackmagic’s 6K lineup. The camera shares some similarities to the more recent Blackmagic Design Cinema Camera 6K and is available in EF, PL, and L mount versions.

The Blackmagic Pyxis 6K

The camera isn’t too large or bulky, weighing only 1.5 kg and measuring 10.59 x 11.91 x 15.09 cm. It uses Sony BP-U series batteries, which I prefer to the Sony NP-F batteries you would find in the Blackmagic Design Cinema Camera 6K.

The Pyxis can, like all other Blackmagic 6k cameras, record in Blackmagic RAW, which is my current favorite codec for my personal projects. The camera can record up to 6048 x 4032 RAW files, which can get rather large, but for that, the Pyxis allows you to connect external disks in addition to its CFexpress card slots.

Blackmagic Pyxis 6K – side plate

The Pyxis has incredible rigging potential, and thanks to its interesting side plate design, you can customize the Pyxis rig even further. The standard plate features 2 1/4″ thread mounts and one 3/8″ thread mount, allowing you to add microphones, brackets, or other accessories. Alternatively, you can attach the included SSD plate, which offers a convenient location to securely attach a USB-C drive for recording or even a mobile phone for live streaming!

There is also an optional Rosette Plate, which gives you 5 1/4″ thread mounts and 4 3/8″ thread mounts for even more accessories, plus a rosette mounting point for attaching handgrips or extension arms.

Price and availability

The Blackmagic Pyxis 6K is available for $2,995 for the L and EF mount versions. The PL mount version is, as expected, more expensive, costing $3,195.

