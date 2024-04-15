First look at the SmallRig x Caleb Pike VB212 Mini V-Mount battery

SmallRig has shown a couple of products in NAB 2024, some of which are collaborations with videographers you may know. For example, their new VB212 Mini V-mount battery ($439) is a collaboration with one of my favorite video gear YouTubers, Caleb Pike from DSLR Video Shooter. The battery supports a maximum output of a whopping 212W and a maximum input of 140W.

SmallRig VB212 Mini V-mount battery

The SmallRig VB212 Mini V-mount battery is small and light, but its capacity and IO are impressive. The battery has a 212Wh capacity, and it uses a parallel circuit to allow simultaneous USB-C and USB-A fast charging.

The battery has a TFT display that shows battery status clearly and accurately, alongside many IO ports: Two USB-C ports, two D-Tap ports, a USB-A port, an 8 VDC barrel output, and a 12 VDC barrel output.

Price and availability

The SmallRig VB212 Mini V-mount battery is available for $439.

Sponsor shout-out: A huge shout-out for our #NAB2024 gear sponsors. They pick up the bill so you can get amazing free content: Nanlite, ProGrade Digital, Sennheiser, SmallRig, Ugreen, YC onion