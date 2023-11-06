SmallRig RC60B announced: a compact 60-watt video light with a built-in battery

SmallRig announced a new light in IBC 2023 – the SmallRig RC60B. The RC60B ($199) is a small yet effective video light. It packs 60 watts of power in a body smaller than a RED Komodo, and it has a built-in battery no less!

The SmallRig RC60B is the latest member of the Smallrig’s RC video lights lineup, and it’s an affordable and compact alternative to their more powerful lights like the SmallRig RC220 or SmallRig RC450.

The SmallRig RC60B is backpack-approved

Unlike its larger brothers, The SmallRig RC60B weight is rather light – only 750g. Sure, It is enough weight that you would feel it in your carrying bag. But it is a far cry from the 3.3kg of the RC450, which begs a carrying case of its own.

SmallRig RC60B power options

One of the stronger features of this light is a built-in 3400mAh battery, which should handle about 40 minutes of usage at full power. This eliminates the need for cables, which in turn allows you to easily move it in the studio, or use it on location.

You can also power the light via a USB-C PD port. This allows you to plug it into the wall with any decent USB-C cable or to a compatible power bank that supports 65 watts or above. I actually think that powering video lights with power banks is where the industry is going, so kudos to SmallRig for being a part of this revolution.

The SmallRig RC60B uses a fan, and according to SmallRig, it is about 27db of noise at one meter. For comparison, a whisper is about 25db.

SmallRig RC60B light quality

Temperture-wise, the RC60B ranges from 2,700k to 6,500k. Brightnes-wise, it outputs 2,500 lux while bare, or an impressive 13,000 lux with a standard reflector. As far as color rendering, it boasts 97+ CRI and 98+ TLCI.

Price and availability

Smallrig’s RC60B is expected to launch on November 5th, with a price tag of 199$.