Samsung takes on ChatGPT with its own omnipotent AI; generates text, images, and code

Everyone has jumped on the AI bandwagon, and Samsung doesn’t want to be left behind. At the Samsung AI Forum 2023, the tech giant unveiled its own generative AI model, named Samsung Gauss. This model will do everything ChatGPT can: generate text, images, and code.

Samsung Gauss is divided into three components: Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code, and Samsung Gauss Image. The names suggest what each of them does, but let’s dive a bit deeper into what the company promises.

Samsung Gauss Language: A language model for text and productivity

Just like ChatGPT and Bard, Samsung Gauss Language is meant for you to ask questions and for it to answer. According to the company, it will enhance your productivity and communication.

Its applications extend to all kinds of tasks: writing and editing emails, summarizing documents, translating languages, or asking questions about anything and everything. Just like ChatGPT was at first. Samsung plans to integrate Samsung Gauss Language into all of its devices, like smartphones, laptops, and tablets, so they’ll always be at hand. You can also do it with ChatGPT; by the way, there’s been a mobile app for a while now.

Samsung Gauss Code: An AI assistant for developers

For developers seeking to streamline their coding processes, the company presents Samsung Gauss Code. Collaborating with its code assistant called code.i, this AI model focuses on helping developers in writing code efficiently. Samsung Gauss Code promises to support “code description and test case generation through an interactive interface.”

And yes, ChatGPT can do that, too. It can also edit and generate photos at this point, which brings us to the next feature.

Samsung Gauss Image: A tool for image generation and enhancement

Lastly, this logically named tool lets you generate, manipulate, and enhance your images. You can upscale low-resolution photos or use prompts to generate your own original artwork. Just like you’ve been able to do in Midjourney, DALL-E, and plenty of other AI generators that already exist.

Samsung Gauss is currently being tested internally only for the company’s staff. According to Samsung, they will make it accessible to the general public “in the near future.” However, there’s no exact date. It can be two weeks from now; it can be two months or even more.

Samsung says that they have established an AI Red Team to closely monitor security and privacy concerns during the AI development process. After all, privacy is just one of the things people are concerned about with technology like this. The company convinces us that they’re committed to AI ethics and responsible development, and the AI Red Team is here to make sure everything complies with the principles of ethical AI.

Daehyun Kim, executive vice president of the Samsung Research Global AI Center, said “We will continue to support and collaborate with the industry and academia on generative AI research.”

Is there a point to Samsung Gauss? Honestly, I’m not convinced. There already are various AI generators that do an excellent job for both text and video. It’s probably for code, too, but that’s not my area, so I’m not sure. Still, if Gauss is already included in Samsung devices, it could be more convenient for Samsung users to use these models than ChatGPT or other AI generators, especially since their special features are paid. So, I don’t think it’s completely pointless, and I’m curious to see whether it will beat ChatGPT in terms of quality and accuracy.

[via TechCrunch]