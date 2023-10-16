Google Search Bar Now Generates AI Images

Google has introduced a new feature that allows users to generate AI images directly from the Google Search bar. This development is part of Google’s Search Generative Experience (SGE), which envisions the future of web searching.

To access this feature, users need to opt-in to both Google Labs and the SGE program. After that, they can simply type a description of what they’re looking for into the search bar.

Google’s AI system will swiftly generate four image options for them to choose from. Users can further refine and even export these images to Google Drive or download them.

You can also generate images directly in Google Images, should you wish, and Google will create an image based on your description. You can also use Google Lens to search for real-world products similar to the generated image.

However, Google has introduced a few limitations. First, you must be signed up for Google Labs and opted into the SGE program to access these features. At the moment, the image generation functions are currently available only in the United States, for English-language applications, and for users aged 18 and above.

In an effort to prevent misuse of generative AI technology, Google has blocked users from creating photorealistic images of human faces. While generating images of a photorealistic capybara cooking bacon is apparently allowed, creating images of “notable” people is prohibited.

Presumably, like most of Google’s new features, the thought is that if popular, it will be rolled out worldwide at some future point. This comes hot on the heels of Bing’s (Microsoft’s) own search-based image generator. It makes sense then that Google wouldn’t be too far behind it.

If you thought AI-generated images were everywhere already, just hold onto your hat. We ain’t seen nothing yet!

[Via Engadget]