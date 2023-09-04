Google rolls out Safe Search for all, whether you want it or not

Google has introduced a new feature that automatically blurs explicit images in its search results. This development applies to all users by default, including those who haven’t enabled SafeSearch. The rollout of this feature, initially announced in February, has now been implemented globally.

Google’s implementation of this feature is part of a broader initiative to empower users to control their personal information and privacy better.

The company has also recently unveiled updates to its “results about you” dashboard, simplifying the request to remove personal information or explicit content from search results.

Additionally, Google is making it more convenient for families to access parental control settings directly through the search interface.

If you’re an NSFW (Not Safe for Work) content creator, however, then don’t worry. Users not operating under a supervised account can customize this setting according to their preferences. Users can easily toggle the feature on or off by clicking the “SafeSearch” button in the top right corner of the Google Search screen.

[Via The Verge]