Godox redefines flash with a new 200Ws tube addon for the AD200/AD200Pro

Godox has announced their newest Godox AD-S200 head for the Godox AD200 (buy here) and AD200Pro (buy here) strobes. Unlike just about every other flash or strobe you may have seen in the past, though, this one’s a tube.

Flashes and strobes have historically been available in two basic designs. Either a small bulb sitting behind a Fresnel lens (speedlights) or they’re of the “bare bulb” variety (studio strobes). This adds new creative options.

Godox AD-S200 Stick Flash Head

Godox calls the AD-S200 head a “stick” light, but you might be more familiar with the term “tube light”. Godox and many other lighting companies use the term “tube light” in reference to some of their LED lights. I’ve not seen this tube form factor for a strobe before.

In essence, it should provide you with a similar quality of light to many of the short LED tube lights you might have seen, but with a couple of differences. First, it’s a flash tube, so you’re not going to get any kind of RGB or HSL control with it, and no green/magenta shift adjustments.

Light in all directions

Secondly, it’s a flash tube, and it’s 200Ws, so it’s going to put out a whole heck of a lot of light when you fire it. It’s also completely transparent, meaning none of the light is being eaten up by a needless diffusion filter. It also outputs light with 360º coverage, letting you flood your scene with light.

You can add diffusion if you wish, as well as gels to help soften or colour the light to suit your needs better. It also comes with a set of barndoors to help direct the light when you don’t want to blast light in all directions.

Godox AD-S200 Specs

There aren’t really many specifications for this one as it’s essentially just the bulb. It plugs into your existing AD200 or AD200Pro strobe for power. But, it handles and outputs up to 200Ws of power, and has a white balance of 5800K with a +/-200K margin of error.

Godox says that it maintains a consistent white balance throughout its brightness range, so you shouldn’t spot any colour shifts as you ramp up from minimum to maximum power. It measures 652 x 210 x 260mm and weighs 1.12kg.

That’s pretty much it, but Godox has also released an operation tutorial that shows how to use it.

Price and Availability

The Godox AD-S200 Stick Flash Head for the AD200 and AD200Pro is available to pre-order now for $339. There’s been no word yet on when they’re expected to start shipping.

Note: The Godox AD-S200 is not a standalone unit and requires either the Godox AD200 or AD200 Pro unit in order to function.