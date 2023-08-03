Tinder tests AI photo selection to help you find love

Online dating is part of modern life for many people looking for that someone special. It’s a minefield, especially when you consider that your entire success can boil down to a single photograph that gets looked at for approximately half a second if that.

Choosing those photos that best represent how lovable yet adventurous yet give insights into that quirky knitted-underpants-obsession you have is no easy task. But don’t worry, Tinder is testing out a new approach that uses AI to help with your photo selection to help you find your next ‘Boo’.

The AI will apparently be able to access users’ photo albums, presumably from their smartphones. It will then select what it deems the 5 most representative photos from the album and upload those to the Tinder profile.

Bernard Kim, the CEO of Tinder’s parent company Match Group stated that they have been trying to address pain points for users using the new technology.

“I’ll use Tinder as an example,” Kim said. “Sometimes, people are really excited to jump into the Tinder experience…then in that exact moment where you upload five pictures, people get generally nervous or uncomfortable, like, ‘What is the right picture that I’ve taken over the last year to make my dating profile more me?'”

Kim also expressed that the company might, in future, enable users to generate short bios using generative AI technology, if they aren’t already, that is.

What could possibly go wrong?

The possibilities for generative AI are undeniably enormous. However, they do still have a tendency to foster existing racial and gender biases in the output. One woman recently discovered this first-hand after AI ‘white-washed’ all her photos to make her look more ‘professional’.

Surely the very point of dating is to meet other people that you may click with in real life. By removing anything human, including our very human inadequacies and less-than-ideal photos, could we perhaps be missing the point?

If you’re not sure which photos to use on your dating app, my advice would be to ditch any photos where you’re holding a fish. You can thank me later at your engagement party!

[Via TechCrunch]