SmallRig launches a mobile video cage for iPhone 15 Pro Max with Brandon Li

Smallrig released a new offering, the Brandon Li Special Mobile Video Cage for the iPhone 15 Pro Max (buy here). You are probably more familiar with SmallRig as a camera cage manufacturer or as a video light maker, but with more and more creators using their phones for shooting videos, this is hardly a surprise.

In fact, as time goes by, phones are getting better at creative tasks. But phones still lack better audio, handling, and lights, and this is where the SmallRig comes in.

Accessory support

The iPhone 15 Pro Max provides amazing video quality. But, just like a pro rig carries some peripherals, the iPhone still needs better audio, lights, and a more convenient way to hold it. At a minimum, you would need a better microphone and a light. And this is why you need a cage. Here is a list of the attachment points for the mobile video cage:

Two Cold Shoe Mounts – Typically, you’d use those for mobile lights or a microphone

Ten 1/4″-20 Threaded Holes – for added accessories, or, as trivial as it sounds, a tripod.

Hand Strap Hole

Compatible with M-Mount Lenses – I like this touch; it means that you can use Leica M lenses.

Swappable Lens Backplate – if you opt for other lenses, you can swap the backplate and use 17 or 37mm threaded lenses and Moment T-series lenses

Wide lens compatibility

If you are already invested in a mobile lens series, there is a good chance that this cage will be compatible. Out of the box, the case supports M-mount lenses, but if you need something different, you can swap a backplate to support Moment T-Series lenses or 17mm and 37mm threaded lenses. I guess that approach will also account for any new system that may come up.

Magsafe, access, and ports

One of Apple’s big advantages with iPhones is the Magsafe system. The cage’s quick-lock design is built into the MagSagfe echo system, so assembly and disassembly are fairly quick and, just as importantly, secure. It also reduces the need for cables, as you can use the MagSafe wireless charging technology by powering the cage.

If you opt for either of the handle kits, you also get an extra cold shoe mount per handle and a remote start/stop button on the handle.

As for the other ports and buttons, the design provides full access to the phone’s ports, buttons, and advanced features like radar and ultra-wide-angle lenses.

Protection and build quality

The SmallRig cage is an all-metal construction and has built-in pads to fully support your phone. I am waiting for the drop test video, which some YouTuber (Brandon Li?) is bound to make.

Signature Brandon Li Design

Last but not least is this one :) If you’ve been following YouTube, you are probably familiar with Brandon Li. Brandon is a prolific content creator who not only creates wonderful videos but also shares a hefty amount of tutorials and reviews. If you are a fan, you’d be happy to know that The SmallRig x Brandon Li Special Mobile Video Cage was co-designed with Brandon and carries his signature and styling choices.

Pricing and availability

The SmallRig x Brandon Li Mobile Video Cage for iPhone 15 Pro Max comes in three flavors. The links below are for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, but similar versions are available for the iPhone 15 Pro as well.

Cage only – $46.67

Cage + single handle – $84.90

Cage and dual handles – $99.90

You can pre-order now, and according to SmallRig, they plan to start shipping on November 5th, just in time for the holidays.