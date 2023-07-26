Crucial X9 Pro and X10 Pro are fast SSDs built for creators

Crucial has launched two new super-fast X9 Pro (buy here) and X10 Pro (buy here) SSDs targeted directly at photographers, filmmakers and creators. The X10 Pro boasts lightning-fast 2,100MB/sec read speeds, and can transfer 1TB of data in just 9 minutes.

It attains these speeds by utilising USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 protocols. Confused about USB protocols? Essentially, this means only the latest bleeding-edge computers have it. But, it’s backwards compatible with standard USB 3.2 Gen 2 (and Gen 1).

Both drives are available in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities and work with Windows, Mac, Android and iPad Pro. Presumably, in the future, it’ll also work with other iDevices as Apple is forced to implement USB-C across the board. Both are quite compact, too, measuring only 65x50x10mm, making for easy storage.

Crucial X10 Pro

The Crucial X10 Pro offers read speeds of up to 2,100MB/sec and write speeds of up to 2,000MB/sec.

It utilises the USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 protocol, which offers transfer rates of up to 20Gbps. In real terms, that’s around 2.5GB/sec theoretical maximum for the protocol. The Crucial X10 Pro gets pretty close to this. It is, however, backwards compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) and USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps), with the appropriate cables.

We recognize that fast, efficient workflow processes are essential to the success of videographers, photographers and other content creators. We designed and built our two new portable SSDs, the Crucial X9 Pro and the Crucial X10 Pro, to specifically address these demanding workloads. With more photos and videos being taken than ever before, consumers are looking for ways to save, preserve and protect their digital lives reliably and quickly.

The goal with the X10 Pro is definitely speed. But that does not come at the cost of capacity or durability. Crucial says that the drives are IP55 rated, which means they have “Limited protection from dust and low-pressure water jets from any direction”.

Sure, it’s not the kind of IP rating that’ll let you dunk it a river, but it should be enough to help keep it safe when the rain unexpectedly starts.

Crucial X9 Pro

The Crucial X9 Pro is a USB 3.2 Gen 2 device. This means a 10Gbps theoretical speed limit for drives capable of transferring up to 1,050MB/sec for both read and write speeds. Again, it’s backwards compatible with USB/ 3.1 Gen 1 (the original blue USB Type A plug), but it will be at a reduced speed. Likely somewhere around 500MB/sec.

It’s available in 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities, providing options for different user demands. If you’re happy with 1,050MB/sec transfers – or are limited to that by your current computer – then these will provide much better value than the X10 Pro series. If you’ve got a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2-capable computer, however, the X10 Pro is probably going to be worth paying the extra for the faster transfers.

Price and Availability

The Crucial X9 Pro is available to buy now for $89.99 for 1TB, $159.99 for 2TB and $289.99 for 4TB. The Crucial X10 Pro is also available to buy now for $129.99 for 1TB, $209.99 for 2TB and $339.99 for 4TB. All six drives are currently on sale until the end of July. 1TB, 2TB and 4TB drives of both types see a $10, $30 and $50 discount, respectively.