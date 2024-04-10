Nanlite expands PavoSlim LED panel lineup with 60CL and 240B/240C lights

Nanlite has announced three new LED panels, expanding its PavoSlim LED panel lineup. The new lights are the PavoSlim 60CL (buy here), PavoSlim 240B (buy here) and PavoSlim 240C (buy here) LED panels.

The PavoSlim 60CL is a 24″ x 6″ RGBWW elongated slim panel designed for fitting into tight spaces. The PavoSlim 240B and 240C are both 2ft x 2ft folding LED panels in bicolour and RGBWW flavours, respectively.

PavoSlim 60CL – Elongated slim RGBWW Panel

The PavoSlim 60CL is a 2×0.5′ LED panel designed for fitting into small spaces. It’s an RGBWW panel with HSI and RGBW modes, with 151 built-in gel emulations. It has a maximum output of 7,094 Lux at 5600K white balance, similar to its 1×1′ PavoSlim 60C sibling.

Speaking of white balance, in bicolour mode, it has a range of 2700-7500K with a +/- 150 green/magenta shift adjustment throughout. It has a CRI/TLCI of 96/97 and 15 lighting effects modes. These include HUE loop, CCT loop, INT loop, flash, pulse, storm, police car, TV, paparazzi, candle/fire, disco, bad bulb, firework, explosion and welding.

It’s powered by AC, V-Mount or NPF batteries and comes with a control unit to adjust its settings. Of course, you can also adjust the light settings and sync it up with other Nanlite apps using the Nanlink app. Other remote control options include DMX/RDM using a Nanlite remote controller and LumenRadio CRMX.

PavoSlim 240B/240C

The PavoSlim 240B and PavoSlim 240C LED panels are folding 2×2′ panels with bicolour and RGBWW capabilities, respectively. The PavoSlim 240B has a maximum light output of 22,990 Lux at 5600K, while the 240C has a maximum output of 24,970 at the same white balance setting.

The 240B bicolour light has a white balance range of 2700-6500K, but the 240C offers a wider 2700K to 7500K range. Like the PavoSlim 60CL above, the 240C also has +/150 green/magenta shift throughout its white balance range.

Both lights offer a range of effects. The PavoSlim 240C has the same lighting effects and colour modes as the PavoSlim 60CL above. The PavoSlim 240B obviously doesn’t include the effects that require colour. It loses HUE Loop mode, police car, and disco but keeps the rest.

They also both offer the same remote control features as the PavoSlim 60CL, including the Nanlink App, DMX/RDM and CRMX. These two larger lights don’t support power by NP-F batteries, though. You’ll need to use V-Mount batteries or AC power.

Price and Availability

The Nanlite PavoSlim 60CL is priced at $599, the 240B is $1,150, and the 240C costs $1,550. All three lights are currently on display at NAB 2024 in Las Vegas and are expected to begin shipping mid-April.