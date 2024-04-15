Yes, you really can swim with an iPhone. Really!

Apple touts how “water resistant” the iPhone is, good for droplets falling on the device without ruining it. But in its fine print, it cautions against taking the iPhone for a swim, a bath or anything like that.

I’ve taken the iPhone 14 Pro Max into fountains and under rainfalls, dunked it in a river during a rafting trip and in the water on the Narrows hike in Zion National Park without any issues.

I filmed my friends Zadie, Maia and Esme Kruglov swimming with their dad’s iPhone. I’ve shown the footage. People chalked it up to AI, or something like that. They didn’t believe it was real.

So I met up with the girls and their parents again recently at a Los Angeles backyard pool (more on that in a minute,) and gave them my iPhone 14 Pro Max to work with, to see how it would fare for a more extended time in the pool.

Would the iPhone recharge afterwards, or would the charging port fall victim to water damage? Were there any other issues that would come up?

The answers, dear readers, are all revealed in the latest video. And yes, the downsides are addressed as well.

Watch the video to find out how we fared!