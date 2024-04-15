Like a Black Mirror episode- insane AI features are coming to Premiere

Apr 15, 2024

Like a Black Mirror episode- insane AI features are coming to Premiere

Apr 15, 2024

Like a Black Mirror episode- insane AI features are coming to Premiere thumbnail

Adobe showed off some new AI features that will be coming to Premiere Pro later this year. These features are, quite frankly, insane to behold. From built-in AI object generation to extending clips with AI, the new features feel equally revolutionary and terrifying to behold.

Adobe Firefly generation

Premiere add object
Premiere add object prompt box

As you may already know, Adobe Firefly is Adobe’s own AI model. You can use it for many things, including image generation, but now you can also use it for some insane stuff within Adobe Premiere. How you use Firefly is up to you, but one example is using it to generate new objects in a scene instead of manually creating and fitting CG objects. As expected, you can also use Firefly to generate new shots using prompts.

Premiere add object prompt box selector
Premiere AI generated content

Adobe AI extends clips

Adobe AI extends clips

Have you ever had a moment in which you regretted not recording a couple more seconds of a shot? With Adobe’s new AI clip extension tool, AI will generate more of your clip for you.

Adobe AI extends clips timeline view

AI select and fill tools

Simillarly to the AI select and fill tools you would find in recent versions of Adobe Photoshop, you can now let AI make complex selections for you and remove them from the frame with the click of a button.

AI select tool Premiere
AI remove tool Premiere

Adobe and third-party AI models

Adobe and third-party AI models

An interesting move on Adobe’s part is the support for third-party AI models. This means that you can choose whether to use Adobe’s Firefly model to generate your content or any other AI model that will be available for Premiere in the future.

Content credentials

Content credentials in Adobe Premiere

Because such features make the creation of fake content easier than ever before, Adobe decided to use content credentials to mark whether or not a video was edited or generated with AI. You can read more about content credentials and how they work here in our post on content authenticity.

Sponsor shout-out: A huge shout-out for our #NAB2024 gear sponsors. They pick up the bill so you can get amazing free content: Nanlite, ProGrade Digital, Sennheiser, SmallRig, Ugreen, YC onion

