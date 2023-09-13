Adobe enhances AI text-based editing features with latest Premiere Pro beta

Adobe has announced new features in the latest beta versions of Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects. These features cover the AI text-based editing, introduced in May, in Premiere Pro and 3D enhancements to After Effects.

For Premiere Pro, the new features include an AI-powered audio enhancer, to help deal with badly recorded sound, as well as “filler” (“ums” and “uhs”) detection in speech recognition for text-based editing.

Premiere Pro – AI Text-Based Editing Improvements

Text-based editing was introduced to Premiere Pro in May. It’s an AI-powered text-to-speech engine that allows you to transcribe your video. But that’s not all it does, either. You’re able to select, edit and shift around clips on your timeline simply by selecting and editing the text.

DaVinci Resolve added similar text-based editing features around the same time, but there are some differences. Personally, I find Resolve’s implementation equally as impressive as Adobe’s, although it’s perhaps not quite as reliable or intuitive.

We’re still waiting to see what Blackmagic does with Resolve’s AI editing features, but Adobe’s not holding back. They’ve been listening to user feedback and have implemented a much-requested feature that’s going to make a lot of people very happy.

It can now automatically detect and delete all the “ums” and “uhs” in spoken word to clean and tighten up your video without a lot of manual listening and editing. This is going to save a lot of time during the editing process.

Premiere Pro – Enhance Speech

A new Enhance Speech feature has also been added. While it is an AI-powered feature, it does not technically have anything to do with the text-based editing feature. Instead, it processes your audio and attempts to clean it up automagically.

It listens for unwanted background noise, like the hum of a computer, fan or air conditioning unit. It helps to overcome badly placed microphones that pick up too much echo from sound bouncing off the walls. It’s also able to process low-quality archive footage audio.

It’s not just a click-and-go feature, either. Such tools do exist out there, but they often sound very artificial. Artifacts in the resulting audio can make it sound like you were recording in the Matrix. Premiere Pro, however, has a slider that lets you bring back some of the original recording to produce a more natural result.

After Effects – True 3D workspace

While After Effects has offered “3D” capabilities for a while, but it’s mostly been 2.5D. Ever since VideoCopilot released the Element 3D plugin, users have been begging for full native 3D support. Well, now we’ve got it.

You’re able to bring 3D models straight into Adobe After Effects now, with no plugins required. This should make life a lot easier if you use any kind of 3D assets for compositing or motion graphics. An advanced 3D rendering engine is now built into After Effects to create the best output possible.

Unlike dedicated 3D applications, such as Blender, you’re still able to easily incorporate and composite traditional 2D elements, such as photos, video footage or any other standard 2D layer.

After Effects – AI Roto Brush

Historically, one of the biggest pains in the ass when it comes to video compositing is rotoscoping. In the stills world, this would be called masking, except that with video, you need to do it at least 24-30 times per second.

The Roto Brush was added to Adobe After Effects way back in the CS5 release in 2010. It’s seen many improvements since then, but the AI-powered Roto Brush tool takes things to a whole new level.

Working in a similar fashion to the masking and selection tools in Photoshop, the new AI-powered Roto Brush is able to intelligently extract your subject from their background for easy compositing into another shot.

Adobe says it’s even able to handle tricky areas such as around hair, and it can even deal with semi-transparent material.

Price and Availability

The new features are available in the latest Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe After Effects beta versions right now. An Adobe Creative Cloud account that gives access to the regular versions of Premiere Pro and After EFfects is required to access the betas.