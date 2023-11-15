DIY Photography

Your one stop shop for everything photo-video

Search

Submit A Story

Ricoh’s Pentax WG-90 is a WG-80 with a new name

by Leave a Comment

Pentax WG-90 Black

Ricoh has announced the new Pentax WG-90. And true to form, it’s pretty much identical to its predecessor. In fact, I can’t see a single difference in the specs. The only change is that it has a Pentax logo instead of a Ricoh one.

The camera that’s been largely unchanged since 2017’s Ricoh WG-50 and sees no upgrades from the Ricoh WG-80 (buy here) whatsoever. It comes in either black or blue and will become available in early 2024.

YouTube video

The same old camera

Ricoh Imaging has posted some sample footage from the “new” Pentax WG-90 to their YouTube channel. It still looks exactly like footage from the Ricoh WG-50. And there’s no reason why it shouldn’t. The cameras share the same sensor, lens, and internal processing tech.

The Ricoh WG-60 did add support for Toshiba FlashAir WiFi SD cards, but those haven’t been a thing for a while now. The release of the Ricoh WG-70 did see an updated firmware over the WG-60, but that was about it.

Pentax WG-90 Black and Blue

The Ricoh WG-80 introduced a slightly new design to the exterior. When we first saw images of the WG-80, we hoped that its exterior redesign was the result of an interior one, too. But no. It appears that everything is essentially the same, except with a slightly brighter LED ring light.

Now, the Pentax WG-90’s revolutionary new feature is a different company logo stamped on the front of it.

But why?

According to Ricoh, it’s simple brand recognition. They want to leverage the Pentax reputation. Or bolster it to help promote their upcoming film cameras.

The WG series all-weather adventure cameras will now be offered under the PENTAX brand which is regarded industry-wide for developing dustproof, waterproof and weather-resistant products.

The WG-90 appears to be identical to the WG-80 in every single way except for the company logo. I’m not sure why Ricoh keeps doing this, but it’s certainly not an upgrade over the WG-80.

Pentax WG-90 Blue

Pentas WG-90 Specs

Sensor~16-megapixel 1/2.3″ BSI CMOS
Focal length5-25mm (28-140mm FF equivalent)
Max aperturef/3.5-5.5
Optical Zoom5x
Digital zoom7.2x
StabilisationElectronic
Focus9 point AF, spot AF, auto tracking AF
Face detectionFace detection, Smile Capture, Self-portrait Assistant, Blink Detection
Pet detectionDetect up to one pet’s face (auto)
ISO125-6400
LCD2.7″ 239K-dot LCD
Built-in flashYes
Video resolution1920×1080 @~ 30fps
WaterproofIPX8 – Waterproof to 14m (46ft)
ShockproofShockproof against falls from up to 1.6 metres
CrushproofUp to 100kgf (kilogram force)
FreezeproofTo -10°C
Dimensions122.5 x 61.5 x 29.5mm
Weight194g (with battery & SD card)

Price and Availability

Ricoh has not yet released a price for the Pentax WG-90 but they say it will become available in “early 2024”. Until then, the Ricoh WG-80 will still be available. The Ricoh WG-80 is currently available to buy now for $296.95.

Related posts:

Pentax Unveils The Pentax K-3 II Declaring It To Be The Sharpest APC To Date Pentax has officially announced the new Pentax KF DSLR but it’s basically a K-70 with a flippy out LCD Pentax releases HD Pentax-DA* 16-50mm F2.8 ED PLM AW zoom lens for APS-C Pentax has finally released the new HD PENTAX-D FA★85mm F1.4ED SDM AW lens
John Aldred: from diyphotography.net

About John Aldred

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter - and occasional beta tester - of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

Free Resources

Advanced lighting book

Learn photography

Recent Posts