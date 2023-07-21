Logitech acquires Finland-based Loupedeck

In what’s turning out to be an interesting journey to transition Logitech more into the creator space, the company has acquired desktop console company, Loupedeck. This is the first such acquisition in this sector by Logitech since they bought out Litra in 2021.

The deal concluded on July 18th, with Logitech announcing that they’d acquired Loupedeck with a focus towards live streaming. Exactly what this means for the future of Loupedeck products, however, is uncertain.

When Loupedeck acquired Litra in 2021, we hoped that Logitech was simply taking Litra’s products and running with them. Release existing products with the new Logitech branding while continuing the development of successors. Kind of the same thing that OM Digital’s been doing with Olympus.

Instead, Logitech chose to completely abandon all of Litra’s previous products designed for filmmakers and now simply use the name in their product range for a couple of rather measly-looking desktop gamer lights.

According to Logitech’s statement, however, things might go a little differently for Loupedeck. Here’s Logitech’s statement in full:

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Logitech International today announced that it has acquired Loupedeck, a Helsinki-based creator of custom consoles and software designed to make the creative process faster and more intuitive for streamers, creators and gamers. “Empowering streamers, creators and gamers is a joint passion of Loupedeck and Logitech. Together we are focused on removing all barriers so they can create, edit and stream without limits,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G. “This acquisition augments Logitech’s product portfolio today and accelerates our software ambitions of enabling keyboards, mice and more to become smarter and contextually aware, creating a better experience for audiences across Logitech.” The addition of Loupedeck further enhances Logitech’s ability to deliver a premium experience and content creation applications for all types of creators, including gamers, livestreamers and other creative professionals. Logitech and Loupedeck will be in the position to provide a more seamless experience for creators from onboarding to everyday use with presets available out of the box and tighter coupling between the Loupedeck devices and the Streamlabs popular suite of applications and services. The companies’ complementary expertise and ability to develop products that tightly couple hardware and software will further enhance Logitech’s ability to provide customizable and contextual control experiences for Logitech’s full portfolio of devices. Additionally, Loupedeck has a strong and growing developer community that Logitech intends to embrace and support to unlock further innovation. “Loupedeck and Logitech share a commitment to creators and streamers and believe that creativity has no boundaries. Joining Logitech allows us to elevate what we are doing to the next level and exponentially broaden our audience and our impact to the creative process,” said Mikko Kesti, Loupedeck chief executive officer. Loupedeck will continue supporting its customers and partners and will operate as usual for the foreseeable future. The Loupedeck acquisition was made for an undisclosed, non-material amount.

Loupedeck has clearly been targeting the live-streaming market with its more recent devices. But they haven’t done so at the expense of their original photographer and filmmaker market. Maybe part of the deal is to continue that. It makes sense that with devices like the Elgato Stream Deck (buy here) out there, Logitech wants to step up and compete with that.

Devices like the Loupedeck CT (buy here) and various Loupedeck Live (buy here) devices are already a big hit with gamers and streamers. They’re also devices that many people tend to prefer over the original Loupedeck and Loupedeck+ (buy here) for use with photo and video editing software, too.

So, we may see Logitech stick to a winning formula and release future CT/Live-style devices with real updates and improvements – which would be excellent. Or, we might see Logitech just attach the Loupedeck name to random products that aren’t as good as the originals. Only time will tell.

For now, at least, Logitech ensures customers that Loupedeck will continue to support its customers. For Loupedeck, it’s business as usual for the time being. If and when this may change is anybody’s guess.