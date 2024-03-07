Leica SL3 shoots 8K video with a 60-megapixel sensor

Leica has announced the newest camera in its SL lineup, the Leica SL3 (buy here). The new camera comes fitted with a 60-megapixel backside-illuminated CMOS sensor. It offers 8K video capabilities and shoots stills at up to 15fps.

To keep up with the new, larger video formats, one of the SD card slots has been swapped out for CFexpress Type B. It has a 5-axis sensor-shift in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) system and shoots at ISOs as high as 100,000.

Leica SL3 – The next generation

The Leica SL3 replaces the Leica SL2 (buy here) and brings with it some very nice upgrades. The 47-megapixel sensor has been replaced by an even higher resolution 60-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor – the same sensor as the M11 (buy here).

Video also sees an upgrade. The SL2’s 4K video at up to 60fps sees a notable addition. The Leica SL3 shoots 8K video. And while it doesn’t leapfrog the competition at 30fps, it does seem to match them – at least in terms of frame rate.

In order to take full advantage of the new sensor’s video capabilities, the storage has been upgraded, too. Partially, anyway. The Leica SL2 had a pair of UHS-II SD card slots. The new SL3 switches one of these out for a CFexpress Type B slot.

So, you’re going to be either sticking to a single slot all the time – and if you choose SD, you’ll be limited in operation – or carrying multiple cards of different formats out with you.

Phase Detection AF with Object Detection AF

The Leica SL3 uses the now familiar L mount – along with Panasonic, Sigma, Blackmagic, DJI and more – but with a new autofocus system. It combines phase-detection AF, depth mapping for object AF, and contrast-detection AF into one for what they say is a fast and effective autofocus system.

Leica SL2 Back Leica SL3 Back

While the two cameras look somewhat similar at first glance, particularly from the front, the back has seen some changes. We’ve still got the small but familiar array of doodads, but they’ve moved. And one’s changed from a switch into a button.

The user interface of the camera’s software has also seen an update. It has new icons and a more streamlined workflow to help you get to the settings you need as quickly as possible.

Leica SL3 Specs

Leica SL3 Leica SL2 Mount Leica L Leica L Format Full Frame Full Frame Pixels 60.3-megapixels 47.3-megapixels Max Resolution 9520 x 6336 pixels 8368 x 5584 pixels Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS Bit depth 14-Bit 14-Bit Stabilisation 5-axis sensor shift 5-axis sensor shift ISO 100-100000 (extended 50-100000) 100-50000 (extended 50-50000) Shutter speed 1/8000 to 3600 sec (mechanical) / 1/16000 to 60 seconds (electronic) 1/8000 to 1800 sec (mechanical) / 1/40000 to 1 second (electronic) Continuous shooting Up to 15fps (electronic shutter) 47.3-megapixels at up to 20fps (70 exposures RAW / 100 exposures JPG) Video H.265/H.265 Long GOP/MOV 4:2:2 8/10-Bit

DCI 8K (7680 x 4320) at 23.98/24.00/25/29.97 fps [300 Mb/s]

H.264/H.264 Long GOP/MOV 4:2:0 8/10-Bit

DCI 4K (4096 x 2160) at 23.98/24.00/25/29.97/47.95/48.00/50/59.94 fps [600 Mb/s] MOV/H.264 10-Bit

5K (4992 x 3744) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p

DCI 4K (4096 x 2160) at 24.00p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p

UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p

Full HD (1920 x 1080) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p/100p/119.88p/180p

MP4/H.264 10-Bit

UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p

Full HD (1920 x 1080)23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p/100p/119.88p/180p External Recording Modes 4:2:0 8-Bit via HDMI

DCI 8K (8192 x 4320)

4:2:2 10-Bit via HDMI

DCI 4K (4096 x 2160)

MOV/H.26410-Bit

5K (4992 x 3744) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p

DCI 4K (4096 x 2160) at 24.00p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p

UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p

Full HD (1920 x 1080) at 23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p/100p/119.88p/180p

MP4/H.26410-Bit

UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p

Full HD (1920 x 1080)23.976p/25p/29.97p/50p/59.94p/100p/119.88p/180p Recording Limit No Limit Up to 29 Minutes Audio Recording Built-In Microphone (Stereo) / External Microphone Input (Stereo) Built-In Microphone (Stereo) / External Microphone Input (Stereo) Focus Type Auto and Manual Focus Auto and Manual Focus Autofocus Points Contrast Detection, Phase Detection: 315 Contrast Detection: 225 Viewfinder 5,760,000 Dot OLED with 100% coverage 5,760,000 Dot OLED with 100% coverage LCD 3.2″ 2,300,000 Dot fixed touchscreen LCD 3.2″ 2,100,000 Dot fixed touchscreen LCD Memory Card Slot Dual Slot: SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS-II) & CFexpress Type B Dual Slot: SD/SDHC/SDXC (UHS-II) Connectivity Micro HDMI / Type-C USB / 3.5mm headphone / 3.5mm microphone / Bluetooth / Wi-Fi Full size HDMI / Type-C USB / 3.5mm headphone / 3.5mm microphone / Bluetooth / Wi-Fi Dimensions 151.45 x 108.05 x 84.6mm 146 x 107 x 42mm Weight 769.7g 835g Body Only



Price and Availability

The Leica SL3 is available to buy now for $6,995 and has begun shipping.