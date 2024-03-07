Swift Lock changes the way you carry your camera

Do you ever find yourself getting tangled up in your camera strap? I often end up fighting to actually take a photo when my neck strap is caught under my bag or coat. And it’s annoying when you have to take everything off just to free your camera.

This is where a completely new design of camera strap could be useful. The Swift Lock completely redesigns how the strap is attached to the camera body. Instead of being attached to the top, it’s cleverly held on with a quick-release plate underneath.

This new design means that you can detach and attach your camera to the neck strap quickly and easily without getting everything tangled up. It’s a great idea for people who need to remove the strap for using the camera on a gimbal, for example.

“SWIFT-LOCK takes your strap from the top and puts it at the bottom of your camera,” the brand’s Kickstarter page says. “Your camera now connects perfectly to your body – perfectly stabilized by the large contact area and the wide spacing of the strap eyelets.”

From the images and videos, it appears as though the Swift Lock device will position the camera lens down, which is a pretty good design and minimises the chances of the LCD display getting scratched on clothing or zips. The quick-release plate is compatible with most tripods, particularly Arca Swiss and Peak Design products.

The plate is compatible to use with any type of camera strap, although there is an optional add-on of a camera strap. The strap itself is metal-free and made from recycled polyester. It does have a certain car seatbelt look to it. However, it is fully adjustable and comes in a variety of colours.

The Swift Lock camera plate is available to back now on Kickstarter starting from €59, with the strap available to purchase as an add-on. Delivery is estimated to be in June 2024.

Disclaimer: We only share crowdfunded projects we believe are legitimate. However, most of those projects are not in a delivery state. Make sure you look into the project and make an informed purchasing decision. While some projects may offer amazing rewards, others, unfortunately, may not deliver on their promises.