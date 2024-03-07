Unique Vazen anamorphic lenses cease production after only five years

After only five years, Vazen, the innovative lens manufacturer, has announced its end. Best known for its unique 1.8x anamorphic design, the company rose quickly in the niche market. However, it has come to an end, and no one knows why.

Vazen’s founding and rise

In 2019, Vazen started its journey with the goal of offering 1.8x anamorphic lenses, a departure from the traditional 1.33x squeeze ratio. Their first Super35 lenses for Micro Four Thirds and Canon RF cameras garnered a lot of buzz, and each lens was priced at approximately $3,250. Weizhen Liu, the founder, was instrumental in bringing this innovation to fruition.

Capitalizing on their success, Vazen ventured into full-frame and large-format cinematography, introducing the 85mm T2.8 in 2020, followed by the 50mm T2.8 in 2021 and the 135mm T2.8 in 2022. However, these full-frame lenses came at a steeper price point of around $8,000 each.

This is the end, beautiful friend

Yesterday, on March 6, 2024, Vazen issued a statement on its website regarding the cease of operation:

“As we turn the page to the final chapter of Vazen’s story, we want to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to you, our customers and partners. Your unwavering support has been the cornerstone of our journey, fueling our passion for creating lenses that bring visions to life. Though we have come to the difficult decision to conclude our operations, the memories and images captured through our lenses will continue to inspire us. It has been an extraordinary privilege to be a part of your creative process and to witness the world through your unique perspectives. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for allowing us to be a part of your creative journey. We bid you farewell with the hope that your stories will continue to be told through the beauty of your captures, in all the days to come. The Vazen Team”

This statement is the only thing you can now see on the company’s website. The reasons behind its sudden shutdown remain undisclosed, but the news undoubtedly leaves a void in the filmmaking community.

