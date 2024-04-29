Google RealFill is the photo editor we’ve all been waiting for

Get ready to say goodbye to missing elements when cropping photos. Google has filed trademarks for a new technology called RealFill, which promises to revolutionize how we edit photos using artificial intelligence. Sure, other tools like this already exist, such as Photoshop’s Generative Fill or Luminar Neo’s GenExpand. But unlike existing tools, RealFill offers some features we haven’t seen so far.

Google filed trademarks for RealFill technology with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) and the US Patent and Trade Office (USPTO).

First off, RealFill allows you to use up to five reference images to fill up the missing space in the photo you’re editing. This means you can incorporate details from various photos, even if they have different viewpoints, lighting conditions, or styles.

RealFill isn’t just a copy-paste job. It uses AI to analyze both the target image (the one you want to edit) and the reference images. By understanding the lighting, style, and content of the scene, RealFill can create a more natural and believable final image.

So, what makes RealFill special? With its multi-reference approach and scene-learning capabilities, Google promises superior accuracy in filling gaps and expanding photos. It also allows greater creative freedom.

But there are some limitations to keep in mind:

But there are some limitations to keep in mind:

: RealFill currently requires a slow “fine-tuning process” that might not be ideal for on-device editing. This suggests a potential cloud-based solution. Text challenges: Like most AI tools, RealFill might struggle to incorporate text within images.

While RealFill’s commercial availability remains uncertain, its potential for Google Photos and future Pixel phones is undeniable. After all, Google Photos is already expanding the availability of its AI editing tools. With its innovative approach to photo editing, RealFill has the potential to redefine how we restore, complete, and creatively enhance those phone photos that we really love.

[via Android Authority]