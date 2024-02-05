Family finds an SOS note on a drone, saves photographer stuck in snow

Brian Telford is a professional real estate photographer from Utah who specializes in capturing aerial photos of rural properties. A few days ago, during a typical workday, Brian passed by the city of Fairview, only to get stuck with his vehicle in the snow.

Being stuck in a wheelchair, Brian decided it would be unwise to venture out in the snow. Instead, he had an idea to try to get some help using his drone. He wrote an SOS note, attached it to drone, and sent it flying.

“I just figured, ‘Hey, this is worth a shot, I think this is a good idea.’ Smarter than it would have been for me to try to get out,” Telford said in an interview with Fox 13 Now.

And the efforts were not in vain. The Trenton family, who lives nearby, noticed the drone outside their house and scooped it out of the sky. Interestingly, it was the kid in the family who noticed the drone.

“I was sitting right here finishing up my dinner, and I noticed that there was a couple of lights through the kitchen window,” recalled Trenton Taylor. “After about 5-6 seconds, I noticed a flight path like a drone, and I was like, ‘That’s a drone out the window. Dad, there’s a drone out the window!’”

Thinking it was piloted by a stalker but understandably not wanting to risk grabbing the drone by hand, Trenton Taylor picked up his granddaughter’s scooter; the only thing he could think of was to swipe down the drone, and he took it out of the air.

The family cheered at first, but was then weirded out after noticing a letter attached to that drone. Defying their expectations, the letter was a call for help.

Now, understanding what’s happening, the Trenton family decided to help Brian. They headed to the car of the stuck photographer and pulled it using their side-by-side chains.

“Brian turned out to be a great guy; of course, there’s a gentleman dedicated to his craft,” said Abe Trenton. “To be able to work while it’s not easy for him to get on-site to do what he does, so to be able to help him out was very gratifying.”

“People are out there that are willing to come out of their way to come out in the dark and snow and lend a hand,” said a thankful Telford.

It was a happy outcome for both Brian, who got rescued by the strangers, and the Trentor family, who were probably expecting a scarier note from that “stalker” drone. If you were anxious about the beating drone, it reached a happy outcome, too, as it survived the beating and is still flying today.

[via Fox13]