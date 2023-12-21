Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 gains cloud and direct Davinci Resolve integration (Beta)

Blackmagic often updates their gear. It’s one of the reasons they are so popular despite being such a young company. (Well, that, their pricing, and the free Davinci Resolve software). Their latest Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 update is a great example of how firmware updates can breathe new life into (not so) old gear.

The new update (albeit still in Beta) adds many new features. Some are minor and expected, like improved lens compatibility. On the other hand, some new features are profound and even revolutionary to the URSA Broadcast G2 workflow. (Can I say revolutionary here?)

There are many new features; the biggest is Blackmagic’s Cloud support. This feature allows you to upload footage directly from an Ursa to the Blackmagic cloud (and even directly to a DaVinci Resolve project). It probably goes without saying, but if you’re part of a production team, cloud integration will make working with URSA Broadcast G2 significantly more streamlined. Editors will have access to the footage without you (or a Digitech) leaving the set and connecting to a storage device.

There are more useful features, like proxy recording for Blackmagic RAW and ProRes. I guess this update reflects Blackmagic’s focus on time-saving and ease of workflow. Lastly, you can now update and manage the camera via an ethernet connection.

The following is a list of all that was added in the recent update, including some improvements and features we haven’t mentioned:

Improved SDI output latency.

Adds media pool file browser.

Adds Blackmagic Cloud clip uploads.

Adds direct uploads to DaVinci Resolve projects.

Adds proxy recording for Blackmagic RAW and ProRes.

Adds Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) streaming protocol.

Adds the ability to update and manage the camera via Ethernet.

Adds REST control API for remote control.

Adds login and secure certificate support.

Adds network time protocol support.

Adds web media manager support.

Adds file transfer protocol support.

Adds selective tally color setting.

Adds SMB file-sharing support.

Improved lens compatibility.

The process for updating the Broadcast G2 is similar to any other Blackmagic camera. Head over to the Blackmagic support page. Then, install the Blackmagic Camera Setup 8.5 Beta update. Connect your camera to your computer and turn it on. Once the camera is on, launch the Blackmagic camera setup. You will find an “update now” button. Press it, wait for the program to finish, and you’re done.

Note that when updating Blackmagic cameras from Camera 4.0 or above, your presets, and LUTs will be removed during the update. Make sure to export the LUTs and presets for backup before starting the update.

In conclusion

Blackmagic is obviously giving a lot of attention to workflows and production streamlining. For distributed production teams, cloud integration is a significant time-saving feature, especially since you won’t need an external device like an Atomos Connect. As far as I know, Fuji and Blackmacig are now the only companies offering cloud-integrated cameras. Completely different needs and integrations, though.

There is no date for a GA release of this update, so it’s up to you to decide how much risk you are willing to take with a Beta drop.