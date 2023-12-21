Light Lens Lab releases a new retro-style 50mm F/2 “Rigid-SPII”

You might not have heard of LLL (Light Lens Lab). It’s a niche company that often makes gear in the style of classic film-era equipment. Lens hoods, viewfinders, and more are all in retro designs. True, it’s not like it’s hard to find retro-looking modern gear. The Nikon ZF, Fujifilm XT-5, and even some LED video lights are just some recent examples of this. With how popular retro designs are, it makes sense that LLL is back with a new lens: The 50mm F/2 “Rigid-SPII” ($849).

Light Lens Lab 50mm F/2 “Rigid-SPII”

The lens is a recreation of the now-discontinued Cook Speed Panchro II 50mm F/2. A cinema lens from the 1940s. The LLL 50mm F/2 features a full brass body, hence the name “rigid-SPII”. The lens has eight aperture blades and modern multicoated elements that were not present in the 1940’s design. The 50mm F/2 “Rigid-SPII” will manage to focus as close as 0.7 meters. It’s not enough to be considered a macro lens, but it’s decent nonetheless. The lens comes only in a Leica M-mount version, with an E39 filter thread and an A42 lens hood mount.

Custom engravings

Light Lens Lab offers a unique option for the 50mm F/2 “Rigid-SPII”. You can order the lens with an engraved message, as long as it’s not more than eight characters. Eight isn’t a lot, but if you just want to dedicate the lens to someone as a gift, a name will usually fit just fine. Whatever you choose, the chosen message will be engraved on the front ring of the lens.

Price and availability

The Light Lens Lab 50mm F/2 “Rigid-SPII” is available now for $849. This price is for the initial wave of pre-orders. The price will change on January 1st to $1049. If you want to add an engraving, it will cost you an additional $110.