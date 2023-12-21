Watch: 90 seconds of Insta360 beating the heck out of Ace Pro action cameras

It’s always fascinating to see products going through durability testing. This one from Insta360, though, is particularly satisfying. It’s 90 seconds of the Insta360 Ace Pro (buy here) being dropped, pushed, drowned, frozen and vibrated as part of the texting procedure.

It’s a great insight into the kinds of tests companies put their products through. In this case, one test is particularly interesting: Just how many times can that screen be flipped open and closed?

Insta360 Ace Pro – Built tough

As you can see from the battery of tests performed above, the cameras are tested in a variety of ways. They’re dropped. They’re dropped from higher distances. They’re thrown down to the ground. They have things dropped onto their LCD screens. They’re poked and prodded, drowned, heated, frozen and subjected to intense vibrations to find and test their limits.

Of course, such tests are still performed in a lab. So, they don’t fully account for all the chaos of real-world circumstances in which cameras may find themselves. But it does give us an idea of the kind of punishment they should be able to take in general daily use.

The screen is flipped 10,000 times

The video doesn’t show much in the way of statistics on the tests, so DIYP has reached out to Insta360 to see if we can find out some more information. We’re still waiting for some of it to come through, and we’ll update the post as that comes in, but there are some interesting statistics that we can talk about now.

The Insta360 Ace Pro display hinge mechanism is tested 10,000 times

In the video, we can see the temperature tests, with the upper limit showing 70ºC and 90% humidity. This is pretty extreme. You’ll never see a day with this kind of temperature in the real world. The cold side of things goes all the way down to -30ºC. These aren’t the coldest temperatures on earth. Not by a long shot. But they are colder than most of us will ever experience. It’s nice to see a company testing products even beyond practical limits.

Insta360 did tell DIYP that the display hinge mechanism is tested 10,000 times. Some of you may have expected more, but let’s put it into some kind of perspective. If you use it for vlogging and you flip your screen up and down 20 times per video, that means you can record around 500 videos. If you’re posting one video a week, that’s a little under a decade’s worth of use.